“He won rings with Michael Jordan, he took a punch in the eye from Michael Jordan in practice, he’s got a little flare in him” - Skip Bayless says Steve Kerr has a “cocky streak”, believes his comments will make the Celtics livid

After picking up a big win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are one win away from adding another title to their resume. Based on some of the comments that came out after the 104-94 victory, it's clear the Warriors feel confident about the direction the series is heading.

During his conversation with the team after Game 5, Steve Kerr came out and said that they are going to finish things in Boston and hoist the trophy. Some may not have liked this overconfident statement from the Warriors coach, but FS1's Skip Bayless enjoyed the showmanship.

"Steve Kerr got some flare to him. He's got a cocky streak in him... He hit a shot to win the NBA Finals. He won rings with Michael Jordan, he took a punch in the eye from Michael Jordan in practice. He's got a little flare in him too."

Whether it was as a player, broadcaster, or coach, Steve Kerr has seen great success throughout his journey in and around the NBA. That being said, it is not shocking that he is riding high as another title is in his grasp.

Is Steve Kerr right to feel this confident heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Game 2, Celtics-Warriors

After how Game 5 unfolded, Steve Kerr has every right to feel confident about the Warriors closing things out in Boston. With Steph Curry shooting 7-for-22 from the field and 0-for-9 from three, the Celtics had a golden opportunity to steal another game on the road.

Thanks to strong showings from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the Warriors still managed to come away with a win. If Boston was unable to win a game under those circumstances, it's tough to build a case that Golden State can't end things in Boston.

Another reason why Kerr should be confident is experience. While there are some new faces, the main core is still intact. They understand what needs to be done in a game like this and will make sure nothing gets in the way of them hoisitng another championship trophy.

Boston is not going to go down easy, but the Warriors should be feeling good about themselves right now. After a rough two-year stretch, they are just one win away from establishing themselves as one of the top dynasties in NBA history. If they can stay on track, Kerr's prediction could become reality.

