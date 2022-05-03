"It's why Kevin Durant wanted to be a part of this... Draymond, he's a cheap-shot artist" - Skip Bayless shares his thoughts on Draymond Green being ejected vs. Grizzlies 

Draymond Green has been the main topic of conversation after a weekend of playoff basketball in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies kicked off their Western Conference semifinal matchup Sunday, and Game 1 lived up to the hype.

On top of things coming down to the final seconds, there was some extra drama before the halftime intermission. In the final minute of the second quarter, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke went up for a layup as Green defended. While trying to swipe the ball from Clarke, Green hit him in the face. The blow sent Clarke to the floor.

The referees reviewed the incident and assessed Green with a Flagrant Foul 2, resulting in an ejection. It was a tough break for Golden State, but the Warriors still managed to walk out with a 117-116 victory.

ESPN @espn Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. https://t.co/QPYnODEXt1

On FS1's "Undisputed,: Skip Bayless was not shy about his displeasure regarding the play. He feels Green gets away with stuff like this because he's built a reputation of being an enforcer.

"He has always been validated internally, because he has been seen as the bouncer for that team ... Draymond, he's a cheap-shot artist."

Bayless also gets frustrated with instances like this because he feels it takes away from Golden State's poetic brand of basketball.

"The rest of the team is all finesse. It's all beautiful basketball. It's why Kevin Durant wanted to go be a part of this, because the ball moves beautifully."

Draymond Green plays vital role for Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson

Some might not like him, but there is no denying Draymond Green is a vital piece of this generation for the Warriors. Without him, there is no telling how successful they would have been during their early title runs.

Part of why the Warriors' style is so fun is because of Green's skill set. His ability to facilitate and run the offense at the forward position opens things up for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to showcase their elite-level 3-point shooting.

On top of what he brings to the floor, Green is also the team's emotional leader. He constantly rallies the Warriors with his energy and competitive spirit. Sometimes, those emotions happen to get the best of him.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Draymond Green hyping up his teammates after taking Game 1 🤝 Draymond Green hyping up his teammates after taking Game 1 🤝 https://t.co/h4DQZNgfQu

While the Warriors don't want Green to completely pull back on his nature, he does need to show more discipline. If the Warriors are going to make a run at the title, they will need him on the floor. Losing him because of cheap fouls like this is not part of their recipe for success.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein