Slovenia vs Great Britain Prediction and Preview - Aug. 19 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

Preparations for EuroBasket move forward, and on Tuesday, two winless teams will square off in search of their first victory as Luka Doncic’s Slovenia faces Great Britain at Stožice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
Doncic’s availability remains uncertain after he sustained a knee contusion in the previous game against Latvia. Still, Marc Stein reported that Doncic returned to practice Monday, though his status for Tuesday has yet to be finalized.
Here’s a preview of Slovenia vs. Great Britain, set for Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET (2 a.m. GMT+8).
Slovenia vs Great Britain Preview and Prediction
Slovenia vs Great Britain preview
Slovenia has stumbled out of the gate, with all losses coming by double digits. In their first two matchups with Germany, they fell by 14 and 10 points, then dropped a 22-point blowout to Lithuania. Their most recent defeat came against Latvia by 12, a game in which Doncic exited early in the second half due to injury.
The contest against Great Britain will be their second-to-last friendly, with a final warmup set for Aug. 21 against Serbia. Slovenia begins group play Aug. 28, where they are slotted with Poland, France, Belgium, Iceland and Israel.
Great Britain has also been winless, though the team opened with a competitive 74-67 loss to France. Their next two games brought heavier setbacks, falling to Belgium by 12 and Bosnia and Herzegovina by 30.
They have played all of their tuneups on the road and will wrap up Aug. 22 against Estonia before entering group play. They are placed in Group B in Helsinki, with Germany, Lithuania, Finland, Montenegro and Sweden.
The major storyline is Doncic’s condition, though even with him in the lineup, Slovenia has yet to earn a victory.
Slovenia vs Great Britain prediction
Great Britain faces the challenge of playing all of its friendlies away from home, and the travel grind in international play has been tough. Slovenia is expected to secure its first win here, with Doncic likely seeing limited minutes after his injury scare.
Our prediction: Slovenia wins by 12.
