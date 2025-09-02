Slovenia vs. Iceland Preview and Prediction - Sep. 2 | 2025 EuroBasket

Slovenia vs. Iceland is among the four games being played in EuroBasket on Tuesday, Sep. 2. It will be the fourth of five games each team will play in the group phase.
Led by Luka Doncic, the Slovenian team lost the first two games against Poland and France, and finally secured a win against Belgium to remain in contention for the next round.
On the other hand, Iceland has lost all three games in the group phase. It is the only team in Group D that hasn't won a single game. The Slovenian team would want to win this game to keep its hope alive.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Slovenia vs. Iceland game details for 2025 EuroBasket
The Slovenia vs. Iceland game is scheduled at Spodek Arena, Poland. The tip-off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. EST).
Fans can enjoy the game at the FIBA subscription-based platform Courtside 1891.
Slovenia vs. Iceland preview
All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, who is leading the tournament in scoring this year. Despite Doncic's heroics (33 points per game), the Slovenian team has struggled to win games. However, the team could use a win against Iceland to find its rhythm.
While Doncic's Slovenia has been shooting average from the 3-point line, they have a significant advantage against Iceland (18.2%). Moreover, Slovenia's offense is significantly better than Iceland's. Iceland would heavily rely on its defense to get its first win against Slovenia in their second-ever game against each other.
Slovenia vs. Iceland rosters for 2025 EuroBasket
Slovenia
- Martin Krampelj
- Mark Padjen
- Aleksej Nikolic
- Guard Klemen Prepelic
- Edo Muric
- Rok Radovic
- Robert Jurkovic
- Gregor Hrovat
- Luka Scuka
- Alen Omic
- Leon Stergar
- Luka Doncic
Iceland
- Aegir Steinarsson
- Hilmar Smari Henningsson
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson
- Elvar Mar Fridriksson
- Kari Jonsson
- Kristinn Palsson
- Martin Hermannsson
- Haukur Palsson
- Orri Gunnarsson
- Tryggvi Hlinason
- Styrmir Snaer Thrastarson
- Sigtryggur Arnar Bjornsson
Slovenia vs. Iceland predicted starting lineups
Slovenia
G - Luka Doncic | G - Klemen Prepelic | F - Edo Muric | F - Rok Radovic | C - Alen Omic
Iceland
G - Hilmar Smari Henningsson | G - Martin Hermannsson | F - Elvar Mar Fridriksson | F - Kristinn Palsson | C - Tryggvi Hlinason
Slovenia vs Iceland prediction
While both teams have struggled this EuroBasket, Slovenia has a lot of potential to advance deep in the tournament. Iceland has also lost all three games so far. Along with their inferior offense and average defense, Iceland doesn't stand a great chance of winning the game.
However, given how vulnerable Luka Doncic's team has been in the last three games, Iceland will take the floor with a different confidence and urgency.
Our Prediction: Slovenia wins the game.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.