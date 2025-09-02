Slovenia vs. Iceland Preview and Prediction - Sep. 2 | 2025 EuroBasket

Slovenia vs. Iceland is among the four games being played in EuroBasket on Tuesday, Sep. 2. It will be the fourth of five games each team will play in the group phase.

Led by Luka Doncic, the Slovenian team lost the first two games against Poland and France, and finally secured a win against Belgium to remain in contention for the next round.

On the other hand, Iceland has lost all three games in the group phase. It is the only team in Group D that hasn't won a single game. The Slovenian team would want to win this game to keep its hope alive.

Slovenia vs. Iceland game details for 2025 EuroBasket

The Slovenia vs. Iceland game is scheduled at Spodek Arena, Poland. The tip-off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. EST).

Fans can enjoy the game at the FIBA subscription-based platform Courtside 1891.

Slovenia vs. Iceland preview

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic, who is leading the tournament in scoring this year. Despite Doncic's heroics (33 points per game), the Slovenian team has struggled to win games. However, the team could use a win against Iceland to find its rhythm.

While Doncic's Slovenia has been shooting average from the 3-point line, they have a significant advantage against Iceland (18.2%). Moreover, Slovenia's offense is significantly better than Iceland's. Iceland would heavily rely on its defense to get its first win against Slovenia in their second-ever game against each other.

Slovenia vs. Iceland rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Slovenia

Martin Krampelj

Mark Padjen

Aleksej Nikolic

Guard Klemen Prepelic

Edo Muric

Rok Radovic

Robert Jurkovic

Gregor Hrovat

Luka Scuka

Alen Omic

Leon Stergar

Luka Doncic

Iceland

Aegir Steinarsson

Hilmar Smari Henningsson

Jon Axel Gudmundsson

Elvar Mar Fridriksson

Kari Jonsson

Kristinn Palsson

Martin Hermannsson

Haukur Palsson

Orri Gunnarsson

Tryggvi Hlinason

Styrmir Snaer Thrastarson

Sigtryggur Arnar Bjornsson

Slovenia vs. Iceland predicted starting lineups

Slovenia

G - Luka Doncic | G - Klemen Prepelic | F - Edo Muric | F - Rok Radovic | C - Alen Omic

Iceland

G - Hilmar Smari Henningsson | G - Martin Hermannsson | F - Elvar Mar Fridriksson | F - Kristinn Palsson | C - Tryggvi Hlinason

Slovenia vs Iceland prediction

While both teams have struggled this EuroBasket, Slovenia has a lot of potential to advance deep in the tournament. Iceland has also lost all three games so far. Along with their inferior offense and average defense, Iceland doesn't stand a great chance of winning the game.

However, given how vulnerable Luka Doncic's team has been in the last three games, Iceland will take the floor with a different confidence and urgency.

Our Prediction: Slovenia wins the game.

