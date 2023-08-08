Slovenia vs. Montenegro FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 8th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup tuneup games will continue with Slovenia vs. Montenegro on August 8, 2023. This will be a home game for Slovenia, held in the Stozice Hall in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

This friendly matchup between the two will be live-streamed on the Courtside 1891 app at 12:00 p.m. ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia: Players to watch

Slovenia will feature star player Luka Doncic, who played in their last two games. Unfortunately, they lost both games to Greece. In those games, Doncic scored 21 and 18 points, respectively.

In the second game, Luka Doncic suffered a knee injury after bumping into Georgios Papagiannis with 2:22 left in the second quarter. After this, Doncic was limping, and though he continued to play the remaining quarter, he did not return in the second half.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com



pic.twitter.com/FveXYJokOt Luka Doncic limping off after the contact

ESPN reported that there are no concerns about Doncic’s injury and he is expected to continue his participation in the FIBA World Cup.

Montenegro: Players to watch

The most notable player for Montenegro will be Nikola Vucevic, a 32-year-old center who is coming off a great year with the Chicago Bulls. He is a former NBA All-Star and a real game-changer.

Vucevic recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes for Montenegro in their last outing against France. However, this performance was not enough as Montenegro lost 80-69. Vucevic faced a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert who had 16 points and was extremely efficient. That said, Vucevic should be much more effective against Slovenia.

Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Match Odds

Here are the odds for the game:

Moneyline: Slovenia: -263 Montenegro: +180

Total Points: 168.5

Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Prediction

After losing their previous games, both teams want a win in this outing. Both teams have a strong roster and this game could be close. It might even come down to the star players to rescue their respective teams. While Vucevic brings a lot of experience, Doncic has more to prove at the age of 24.

Expect Slovenia to win this game behind a good performance from Luka Doncic.

Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Rosters

Slovenia:

Jaka Blazic

Vlatko Cancar

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aljaz Kunc

Jordan Morgan

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Montenegro:

Zoran Vuceljic

Emir Hadzibegovic

Radosav Spasojevic

Andrija Grbovic

Aleksa Ilic

Bojan Dubljevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nemanja Radovic

Marko Simonovic

Vasilije Bacovic

Nikola Ivanovic

Kendrick Perry

Igor Drabnjak

Balsa Zivanovic

Masan Vrbica

Luka Bogavac

Petar Popovic

Vladimir Mihailovic

Fedor Zugic

Dino Radoncic

Andrija Slavkovic

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)