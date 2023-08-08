Slovenia vs. Montenegro FIBA World Cup 2023 tuneup, August 8th: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The 2023 FIBA World Cup tuneup games will continue with Slovenia vs. Montenegro on August 8, 2023. This will be a home game for Slovenia, held in the Stozice Hall in Ljubljana, Slovenia.
This friendly matchup between the two will be live-streamed on the Courtside 1891 app at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Slovenia: Players to watch
Slovenia will feature star player Luka Doncic, who played in their last two games. Unfortunately, they lost both games to Greece. In those games, Doncic scored 21 and 18 points, respectively.
In the second game, Luka Doncic suffered a knee injury after bumping into Georgios Papagiannis with 2:22 left in the second quarter. After this, Doncic was limping, and though he continued to play the remaining quarter, he did not return in the second half.
ESPN reported that there are no concerns about Doncic’s injury and he is expected to continue his participation in the FIBA World Cup.
Montenegro: Players to watch
The most notable player for Montenegro will be Nikola Vucevic, a 32-year-old center who is coming off a great year with the Chicago Bulls. He is a former NBA All-Star and a real game-changer.
Vucevic recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes for Montenegro in their last outing against France. However, this performance was not enough as Montenegro lost 80-69. Vucevic faced a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert who had 16 points and was extremely efficient. That said, Vucevic should be much more effective against Slovenia.
Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Match Odds
Here are the odds for the game:
Moneyline: Slovenia: -263 Montenegro: +180
Total Points: 168.5
Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Prediction
After losing their previous games, both teams want a win in this outing. Both teams have a strong roster and this game could be close. It might even come down to the star players to rescue their respective teams. While Vucevic brings a lot of experience, Doncic has more to prove at the age of 24.
Expect Slovenia to win this game behind a good performance from Luka Doncic.
Slovenia vs. Montenegro: Rosters
Slovenia:
- Jaka Blazic
- Vlatko Cancar
- Jakob Cebasek
- Ziga Dimec
- Luka Doncic
- Zoran Dragic
- Gregor Glas
- Gregor Hrovat
- Aljaz Kunc
- Jordan Morgan
- Aleksej Nikolic
- Bine Prepelic
- Klemen Prepelic
- Ziga Samar
- Mike Tobey
Montenegro:
- Zoran Vuceljic
- Emir Hadzibegovic
- Radosav Spasojevic
- Andrija Grbovic
- Aleksa Ilic
- Bojan Dubljevic
- Nikola Vucevic
- Nemanja Radovic
- Marko Simonovic
- Vasilije Bacovic
- Nikola Ivanovic
- Kendrick Perry
- Igor Drabnjak
- Balsa Zivanovic
- Masan Vrbica
- Luka Bogavac
- Petar Popovic
- Vladimir Mihailovic
- Fedor Zugic
- Dino Radoncic
- Andrija Slavkovic
