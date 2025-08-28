Slovenia vs Poland Preview and Prediction - Aug. 28 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 28, 2025 01:30 GMT
EuroBasket 2025 starts on Wednesday with Latvia, Poland, Cyprus and Finland hosting the tournament. Each country will host a specific group, with Poland staging Group D. The hosts face a challenging first game against Luka Doncic and Slovenia.

One of the six teams not to feature any NBA players, Poland, needs to put its best foot forward if they are to qualify from their group. Featuring the likes of France, Slovenia, Israel, Iceland and Belgium, the group is a tricky one. However, with their home crowd behind them and the likes of Mateusz Ponitka leading the charge, Poland could prove to be a tough package.

Slovenia, the 2017 champions enter this group under the guidance of Luka Doncic. The LA Lakers guard remains his country’s main man and will hope to lead them to glory once again. After an injury-filled NBA season, the guard should be eager to step onto the court, with the tournament providing a great platform to showcase his talent.

Slovenia vs. Poland game details

The matchup between Slovenia and Poland takes place on 28 August at the Spodek Arena in Katowice. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT). Slovenian fans can watch on RTV Slovenija, while TVP Sport covers the game in Poland. Viewers worldwide can stream it live through FIBA’s Courtside 1891 platform.

Slovenia vs. Poland preview

Slovenia comes into the tournament with one of the weakest records from its warm-up games. Luka Doncic and his teammates managed just one win in six outings, giving them a poor 17% win rate. Their campaign began with back-to-back defeats against Germany, first in Ljubljana and then in Mannheim. They continued to struggle, losing twice more against Lithuania and Latvia before finally picking up a win over Great Britain. However, their momentum did not last long, as Serbia outclassed them in the following match.

Poland also had mixed results in their warm-up games, but still did better than Slovenia. They began in Italy, losing to Senegal before edging out Iceland 92-90. Their struggles continued with back-to-back defeats against Sweden and Serbia, though they recovered at home with wins over Sweden and Georgia. However, their momentum was cut short as they suffered two straight losses to Finland, leaving them with a 3-5 record heading into the tournament.

Slovenia vs. Poland official rosters for EuroBasket 2025

Slovenia

PositionPlayer
ForwardMartin Krampelj
GuardMark Padjen
GuardAleksej Nikolic
GuardKlemen Prepelic
ForwardEdo Muric
ForwardRok Radovic
ForwardRobert Jurkovic
ForwardGregor Hrovat
ForwardLuka Scuka
CenterAlen Omic
GuardLeon Stergar
GuardLuka Doncic
Poland

PositionPlayer
GuardAndrzej Pluta Jr.
CenterAleksander Balcerowski
ForwardMichał Sokołowski
GuardJordan Loyd
Guard/FMateusz Ponitka
CenterSzymon Zapała
ForwardAleksander Dziewa
ForwardTomasz Gielo
CenterDominik Olejniczak
GuardKamil Lączyński
GuardMichał Michalak
Guard/FPrzemysław Żołnierewicz
Slovenia vs. Poland predicted lineups

Slovenia predicted lineups

PositionPlayer
GuardLuka Doncic
GuardKlemen Prepelic
ForwardEdo Muric
ForwardRok Radovic
CenterAlen Omic
Poland predicted lineups

PositionPlayer
GuardAndrzej Pluta Jr.
GuardJordan Loyd
ForwardMichal Sokolowski
ForwardMateusz Ponitka
CenterAleksander Balcerowski
Slovenia vs. Poland predictions

Despite Poland holding the better record and the home court advantage, Slovenia and Luka Doncic should clinch the victory in their first game of the tournament.

Our prediction: Slovenia wins

