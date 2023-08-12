Slovenia vs USA Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

USA and Slovenia are preparing for their 2023 FIBA World Cup group stages and play a friendly on August 12.

Team USA has multiple budding young stars from the NBA, while Slovenia has Luka Doncic. Their rosters feature varied amounts of experience and success, and we should see a good game here.

Former teammates Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson face each other, the duo played together for four seasons before parting ways last campaign. Doncic will undoubtedly use all his experience to nullify Brunson's threat.

The only other active NBA player from Slovenia is Vlatko Cancar, who is currently out injured. Doncic has taken a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, notching up a triple-double stat line against Montenegro. He's looking much leaner, and has become a much better offensive machine over the offseason.

Team USA on the other hand have had great success in bedding their young talent, and Austin Reaves had a stellar showing against Puerto Rico.

USA's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh HartBrandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Slovenia's 2023 FIBA World Cup Roster

Jaka Blazic

Vlatko Cancar

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aljaz Kunc

Jordan Morgan

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Slovenia vs USA: Prediction

The game will be reliant on USA's chemistry, and Doncic's ability to disrupt their play. Individual brilliance can only get you so far, and even Luka's game has flaws. He's been struggling like most other players of his size with FTs, a flaw that even LeBron James isn't able to completely fix.

USA on the other hand have fast, athletic, energetic members on the squad that are raring to go for the first time without a big name accompanying them. Team USA is looking to reclaim gold at the FIBA World Cup, and should win this game comfortably.

