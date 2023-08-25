Slovenia vs Venezuela Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

In their first game of the FIBA World Cup, Slovenia finds themselves facing off against Venezuela. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 26th and will air at 7:30 am Eastern Time.

Heading into the World Cup, Slovenia was seen as a team that could make a deep run. Led by an NBA superstar in Luka Doncic, they have all the firepower they need. As for Venezuela, they are a younger squad that is looking more towards the future of their national team.

Per the latest power rankings, Doncic and company sit in the No. 8 spot. Venezuela finds themselves more towards the bottom at No. 25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster

Ziga Samar

Aleksej Nikolic

Klemen Prepelic

Mike Tobey

Jaka Blazic

Gregor Hrovat

Ziga Dimec

Zoran Dragic

Bine Prepelic

Gregor Glas

Jakob Cebasek

Luka Doncic

Venezuela's 2023 FIBA World Cup roster

Gregory Vargas

Garly Sojo

Jhornan Zamora

David Cubillan

Pedro Chourio

Miguel Ruiz

Windi Graterol

Heissler Guillent

Yohanner Sifontes

Michael Carrera

Jose Materan

Nestor Colmenares

Slovenia vs. Venezuela predicition

Heading into this matchup, it's clear who is expected to walk away victorious. The Slovenians are one of the top teams in the World Cup this year, and Venezuela doesn't have anyone to slow down the opposing star player.

One interesting to watch in this matchup is how Venezuela defends Luka Doncic. They don't have much size in terms of centers, but they have a lot of length. Seven players on their roster are between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-8.

With all this length, Venezuela can run small-ball lineups that can easily switch around the floor. This might aid them as they attempt to slow down the Dallas Mavericks All-Star.

Nonetheless, Slovenia is a clear favorite with one of the NBA's top stars leading the charge for them. Given that Venezuela is one of the lower ranked teams, this should be an easy opening matchup for them.

Players to watch

Looking at the rosters, there is one obvious player that everyone will have their eyes on. Luka Doncic regularly shines in international play, and is sure to be one of the top performers in the FIBA World Cup this year.

Following a minor scare in a tuneup game against Greece, Doncic has played like a superstar. The official games haven't even gotten underway and he's already putting together a stellar highlight reel.

Expand Tweet

Doncic will surely be looking to make a statement in their first matchup of this World Cup.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)