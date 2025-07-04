Sneaky 3-Team Trade Proposal Helps LA Lakers Land Walker Kessler To Bolster Center Rotation With Deandre Ayton

The LA Lakers have acquired Deandre Ayton, but skepticism remains around his ability to be a long-term solution at center. LA signed him to a two-year $16.2 million deal after he cleared waivers on Wednesday, using the remaining of its non-taxpayer midlevel exception after losing Dorian Finney-Smith. The Lakers spent the rest of it on Jake LaRavia, handing him a two-year $12 million contract.

Ayton's addition has been polarizing, to say the least. Amid LA's poor scouting at the center for the past few years, a solid addition could not only appease the fan base but also provide the team with a much-needed solution in its big man depth. LA re-signed Jaxson Hayes on a one-year deal and also plans to retain Maxi Kleber. However, it still won't likely be enough.

One name that continues to get linked with the Lakers is Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. The former first-round pick has become one of the best vertical spacers, lob threats, and shot blockers in the NBA. He had his best season last year, averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, shooting 66.7%.

Kessler, 23, also fits Luka Doncic's timeline for the Lakers. His rookie salary makes him an attainable target. However, Utah's asking price with picks is steep. Danny Ainge's front office is reportedly asking for a minimum of two first-round picks and a young player.

The Lakers have an enticing prospect in Dalton Knecht. While not young, the 24-year-old has the potential to become one of the best shooters in the NBA. The main issue is LA's draft capital. The Lakers have two first-round picks in 2031 or 2032, but they can trade only one because of the stepien rule. It prevents them from trading picks in consecutive years.

However, the Lakers can maneuver a crafty deal to secure the assets they need for a potential Kessler trade. Here's how:

Sneaky trade proposal lands Walker Kessler on LA Lakers

The LA Lakers potentially have valuable picks in 2031 and 2032. They can use that to secure multiple less favorable picks in the future. The Utah Jazz dealt such capital in a deal with Phoenix before the trade deadline last season, trading multiple less favorable picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029 for the Suns' 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

The Lakers can look at other teams like the OKC Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets for a similar deal. The Nets have multiple picks in the same year over the upcoming drafts. After drafting five first-rounders this year alone, a deal for the 2032 Lakers' pick might entice them.

Here's how the Lakers can land multiple picks at the price of one to complete their Walker Kessler pursuit:

Lakers receive

Walker Kessler

2027 first-round pick (Houston right to swap via Nets)

Jazz receive

Dalton Knecht

2029 first-round pick (least favorable between Houston, Phoenix, or Dallas via Nets)

2031 first-round pick (via New York from Nets)

Nets receive

2032 first-round pick

To sweeten the deal, LA can also remove the protections from the 2027 pick it owes Utah for the Russell Westbrook trade at the 2023 deadline. It's top four-protected.

