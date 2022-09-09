“So they're on their best behavior…I just don't believe it” – NBA analyst brings out a major concern for LA Lakers regarding their new backcourt duo, says Darvin Ham has immense work to do this season

The LA Lakers' new backcourt duo have seemingly made up despite several years of beef. However, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst does not believe both players are all of a sudden friends and says they are putting on a show.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have been at each other's throats for years. Russ said he deceives everyone with his defense, which was the start of their feud.

However, the Lakers recently traded for Beverley in a move that many believe will be a disaster. Although both put together a united front in their first public appearance, many believe the team will implode with time.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out.



Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.”



Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out. Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.” Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. https://t.co/ruQHJlaFkU

Windhorst is one such person, as he believes they are only on their best behavior to get what they want. On "The Hoop Collective," he said (from 54:30):

"The Lakers are truly gonna be a performance act this year. Russell Westbrook and Beverley, who we know don't like each other. Beverley last year ended up in Minnesota, made the best of it and got a contract extension out of it. He's gonna do the exact same thing with the Lakers."

After discussing how Beverley is in pursuit of another contract with the Lakers, he continued:

"Russell Westbrook does not want to get traded, because if he gets traded, he's going to probably get cut, and it's going to be difficult. He wants to be in LA, so they're on their best behavior. But I just do not believe.

"Darvin Ham sat there with a straight face and talked about how they can work together, and I respect what he's doing. He's doing exactly what he should do as a coach.

"I just do not believe that the Lakers, honestly, with a straight face, can believe that Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook playing together, which is what Darvin ham said that they would do is going to work. I just don't believe it."

Coach Darvin Ham has a lot of work to do to keep the egos of each player in check. Now that Russ and Pat Bev are on the same team, perhaps there might not be a need for them to tear each other down.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley might be the LA Lakers' starting guards

Russell Westbrook, left, and Patrick Beverley

The Lakers have made several attempts to build their squad, and their efforts have led them to acquire Patrick Beverley. They were reportedly pursuing the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, but neither organization could agree to a deal.

With limited options, there is a chance that Russell Westbrook and Beverley might be the starting guards for the Lakers. While that might boost their performance on the defensive end, there are concerns with their offense.

NBACentral @TheNBACentralI 🍿



- Via @ESPN Patrick Beverley: “I taught Minnesota how to win last season, and I’ll do the same thing here with the Lakers”- Via @ESPN Patrick Beverley: “I taught Minnesota how to win last season, and I’ll do the same thing here with the Lakers” 👀🍿- Via @ESPN https://t.co/s1UeW6ZuQ1

Westbrook is not a great 3-point shooter, as he does more of his work at the rim or from midrange. Beverley is not a high-profile scorer, although he is a better 3-point shooter.

Nonetheless, neither of them are top-level shooters, a role LeBron James desperately needs. James has achieved success when surrounded by players who can spread the floor.

Regardless, Darvin Ham believes there is a chance Russ and Pat could play side by side. He maintained that they have to see how things develop, also pointing out that Kendrick Nunn has been having great workouts since his return from injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein