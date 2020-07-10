‘Social Distancing will prevent LA Lakers from tampering with Giannis in the bubble,’ says Bucks’ GM Jon Horst

Part of the LA Lakers' rich history is that they are always able to attract top-notch talent.

LA Lakers will have the opportunity to interact with players of other teams in the Orlando bubble

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. They have been NBA champions a whopping 16 times and, when the 2019/20 season resumes, the LA Lakers are a strong favorite to claim their 17th.

Part of the LA Lakers' rich history is that they are always able to attract top-notch talent. In 1990 they were able to sign Shaquille O'Neal and pair him with Kobe Bryant. In the mid-2000s, they acquired Pau Gasol and paired him with Kobe Bryant. In the summer of 2019. The LA Lakers traded to acquire Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron James who they acquired in the summer of 2018.

ALSO READ: 5 Things that must happen for James Harden and the Houston Rockets to reach the NBA Finals in Orlando

LA Lakers recent history

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Its been seven long years since the LA Lakers last played a playoff game so July 30, 2020, will be a significant date for their faithful. Irrespective of whether the LA Lakers fulfill expectations in 2020 LeBron James is 35 years old and retirement is probably coming to him sooner than anyone expects. For the time being, he is still an elite player averaging 25.7 points 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game. He could be the 2020 MVP.

The countdown continues – 23 days until the NBA Restart!



Reigning #KiaMVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) is ready to hit a new level as the @Bucks return to the hardwood 😤🦌

#24in24 #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/FB84XGqdqN — NBA (@NBA) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

The Business of Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

The business of the game suggests that a general manager must always be looking out for the next star to satisfy his owner's demands for wins vs salary payout and his desires of the fanbase.

It is with this in mind that the LA Lakers may use the NBA bubble in Disney World to tamper with 2019's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless as to whether its wrong, as he is under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, the LA Lakers are in the business of winning basketball games, and Antetokounmpo may be the next great star of the game.

The LA Lakers opportunity comes because they are sharing a hotel with the Milwaukee Bucks. A well-timed hallway meeting by chance wouldn't be hard to arrange organically or on purpose.

LA Lakers May not be able to Target Giannis Antentokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who won the league MVP in 2019 and led his Milwaukee Bucks to an Eastern Conference Final, has a real shot of repeating both feats this year and could square off against the LA Lakers in the NBA Final if all is successful.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds a game. He is the undisputed star of the Milwaukee Bucks who have won 53 games when the season was suspended.

The path to the NBA title is tougher than ever, according to Giannis Antetokounmpo. pic.twitter.com/9NfBFoRHIa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2020

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said on Thursday the front office will "of course" offer reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax contract extension when eligible in 2020".

Jon Horst was asked about the LA Lakers attempts to tamper with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Orlando bubble, and the Bucks manager said jokingly,

The question of course is will Antetokounmpo accept a supermax deal in Milwaukee with speculation that both the Toronto Raptors and now the LA Lakers may have a significant interest in the services of the Milwaukee Bucks star, and possibly easy access to him.