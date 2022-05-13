“Sometimes it’s takes the second time around for you have to success” - Shannon Sharpe endorses former Warriors coach for the LA Lakers coaching job, says Doc Rivers shouldn’t even be an option

The LA Lakers are heading into the offseason with numerous questions that will need to be answered. The first order of business is finding a new head coach.

After coming into the year with aspirations of contending for a championship, the Lakers plummeted down the standings in the Western Conference, finishing in 11th place.

This resulted in the Lakers' dismissal of former head coach Frank Vogel, meaning that the organization is now on the hunt for a new man in charge.

The Lakers are reported to be interested in a wide range of coaches, including some candidates who have previous head coaching experience. One of the most popular candidates has been former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson.

While many believe that Jackson could be the best candidate, due to his experience of playing in the NBA, the LA Lakers are casting a wide net in their search.

A recent rumor suggested that current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers could be interested in returning to Los Angeles, although that has been downplayed.

Speaking today on "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe said that the idea of Rivers would the Lakers wouldn't be smart and that the team should hire Mark Jackson. He said:

"I'm trying to figure out why the Lakers would think this is a great idea. Doc has underachieved the last two years. I'm standing in Mark Jackson's corner. Sometimes it takes the second time around to have success."

LA Lakers continue to look for new head coach

Golden State Warriors former head coach Mark Jackson.

The LA Lakers will have the undivided attention of fans this summer. There's no denying that the Lakers are going to need to make some drastic changes to their roster if they are going to want to get back on track next year.

The most important order of business for the LA Lakers right now is to find a new head coach with the hope that the right candidate can get the most out of the current roster.

Players such as Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be popular names to monitor throughout the offseason as well. Westbrook saw a massive decline in his play and has a player option to make a decision on.

Davis has been one of the game's top forwards but continues to struggle to stay healthy.

If the Lakers do decide to hire Mark Jackson, it would give them a veteran presence who has made a reputation of getting the most out of his players.

