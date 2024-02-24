"Sore loser": Patrick Beverley reveals Timberwolves coach walked off after infuriating loss

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley took to X to call out Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. Beverley tweeted reacting to Finch walking off after the Timberwolves' 112-107 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

"😂 coach finch walks off don’t even say a word. Sore loser. Belt 2 A$$," Beverley tweeted.

Patrick Beverley previously played for the Minnesota Timberwolves under Finch in 2021-22. Beverley's bitterness toward Finch stems from the time when he was being traded from the Timberwolves in July 2022. Beverley, along with a few other players, was traded to Utah Jazz in the blockbuster deal that sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

"When I get the call for the trade, I feel like the call should've came from the coach," Beverley said. "That's where my anger came from. Not eight hours later or seven hours later when the dust is starting to clear."

"I respect that more. Just be real, especially when we have that type of relationship. That was my only issue. But that's all I need now to play them in the playoffs and smoke their ass. That's all I need, just that little bit."

"Yes to keep that same energy.": Patrick Beverley responded to fan's reply on his tweet

After a fan replied to Patrick Beverly's tweet on Chris Finch asking whether the Milwaukee Bucks guard wanted Finch to greet him and hug him, Beverley responded:

"Yes to keep that same energy. They beat us earlier. He was the first 2 say hello. Keep the same energy."

In his response, Beverley mentioned the Bucks' 129-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 8, in which Finch was supposedly the first one to greet Patrick Beverley after the game. The guard highlighted that since Finch came to greet then, he should have kept the same energy after the Timberwolves suffered a loss.

Friday's matchup between the Bucks and the Timberwolves saw multiple lead changes, finally concluding with the Bucks winning 112-107. Beverley contributed four points, three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of playtime.

After the game, the Milwaukee Bucks hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 36-21 record. On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with the OKC Thunder for first place in the Western Conference with a 39-17 record