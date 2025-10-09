  • home icon
  • Spacing-obsessed JJ Redick potentially looks to end long 2-point attempts for Lakers with major move on practice court 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:01 GMT
JJ Redick may have made a significant attempt to take away the long 2-point attempt range from the LA Lakers. Redick has pushed to modernize the team's offense and asked his players to shoot more from beyond the arc since last year. To put more emphasis, a potential tactic has come to light.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha shared a picture of the team's practice court at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo on Wednesday, in which there was another arc inside the 3-point line.

The midrange, analytically, has been the most inefficient shot as per modern standards. Most teams, if not all, have looked to finish their plays at the rim or through the 3-point line. A 3-point specialist during his playing days, JJ Redick has pursued his philosophy since becoming a professional coach.

Under Darvin Ham and Frank Vogel, the Lakers weren't renowned for their 3-point prowess. Ham's offense hit a peak of 36.1 3-point attempts per game in the 2023-24 season. Under JJ Redick last year, LA attempted a franchise record 38.5 3-pointers per contest (via NBA.com).

It still wasn't enough, as the Lakers ranked 18th in the NBA for most attempts from distance. They improved significantly on that front after Luka Doncic's addition in February. According to The Athletic, LA attempted 42.3 3-pointers per 100 possessions since the Slovenian's addition.

JJ Redick won't move away from Lakers' offensive success post-Luka Doncic trade

Redick isn't planning on altering his offense with Doncic as the centerpiece. The second-year coach intends to stick to the concepts he had when Doncic first joined the team, as they led the Lakers to massive success early on. Redick specifically mentioned a 17-game stretch, where LA was 13-4 and had a top-10 offense with the No. 1 shot quality.

Here's what he said about it during Tuesday's practice (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin):

"When you have proof of concept, you know where, when all those guys were healthy, after the (Luka) trade, think we were 13-4, had a top 10 offense and top 12 defense or something like that. ...
"You certainly are going to tweak things, but there's a proof of concept and some level of, I don't want to use the word success, but some level of functionality in the group, in the philosophies."
JJ Redick mentioned there's continuity in the roster with several players returning, including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent. All played their roles well in that offense.

The Lakers will need some tweaks to fit new players like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, but it's unlikely to change the basic concepts that Redick mentioned.

