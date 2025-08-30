Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Preview - Aug. 30 | EuroBasket 2025

The Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup is one of 12 games scheduled on Day 3 of EuroBasket 2025. These two teams, which are slotted in Group C along with Georgia, Greece, Italy, and Cyprus, saw different outcomes in their respective EuroBasket debuts this year.

On Thursday, Spain lost 83-69 to Georgia while Bosnia and Herzegovina blew out host Cyprus 91-64. Spain, then, will be looking to bounce back even as Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to build momentum in the early goings of the preliminary round.

Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Preview, Lineups, and Prediction

The Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup is set to take place at Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol, Cyprus. The game will tip off at 2:30pm ET. Courtside 1891 will stream the game live via paid subscription.

Moneyline: Spain (-560) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (+370)

Spread: Spain (-9.5) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (+9.5)

Total: Spain -111 (o160.5) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina -115 (u160.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina preview

In Spain's loss to Georgia on Thursday, they were badly outrebounded to the tune of 46-29 (including a 16-9 deficit on the offensive glass). Though Spain narrowly won the battle of points in the paint, Georgia feasted on both second chance points (12-5) and points off turnovers (18-11).

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina played impressively on both ends of the floor in their dominant win over Cyprus. The team shot 46.1% from the field while limiting the hosts to 36.6%. Bosnia and Herzegovina got off to a hot start, leading 46-26 at halftime, and pulled off a 33-15 finishing kick in the last 10 minutes to seal the win.

Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina lineups

Spain

Josep Puerto

Sergio De Larrea

Jaime Pradilla

Mario Saint-Supery

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Willy Hernangomez

Santi Yusta

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Yankuba Sima

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jusuf Nurkic

John Roberson

Amar Alibegovic

Adnan Arslanagic

Edin Atic

Miralem Halilovic

Amar Gegic

Ajdin Penava

Aleksandar Lazic

Tarik Hrelja

Adin Vrabac

Kenan Kamenjas

Spain vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

Despite absorbing a loss in their first EuroBasket outing this year, Spain is projected to bounce back, regain their bearings, and pull off the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday.

