Spain vs. Canada Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Thursday, August 17, international basketball fans will be treated to a spectacle as the Spanish national team faces off against Canada. Heading into the FIBA World Cup, the Canadian national team is one of the favorites to win the tournament and boasts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Unlike previous years, Spain doesn't boast numerous elite talents. As such, they will be relying on the collective performance of their roster to ensure they remain among the better teams in the tournament.

This will be Spain's fourth tune-up game of the summer, having defeated Venezuela and Slovenia while also losing to the United States in their most recent game.

Canada is also entering their fourth tune-up game of the summer, holding wins over Germany and New Zealand. However, they did lose to Germany on August 9, in what was their first tune-up game of the month.

Canada's FIBA World Cup roster

Kyle Alexander

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Trae Bell-Haynes

Dillon Brooks

Luguentz Dort

Zach Edey

Melvin Ejim

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

Kelly Olynyk

Kevin Pangos

Dwight Powell

Phil Scrubb

Thomas Scrubb

Spain's FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Canada vs. Spain: Prediction

Both teams are seen among the favorites entering the FIBA World Cup. However, Canada's roster is littered with high-level NBA talent and is led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - who is predicted to be a star of the summer.

While Spain won't be a push-over, they're simply not at the level of Canada, both in terms of talent and depth.

As such, the Canadian national team should be favored coming into their contest against Spain as they look to continue building momentum ahead of what projects to be a deep run toward the FIBA World Cup championship.

Canada vs. Spain: Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks, and Jamal Murray will likely be the three most featured members of Canada's roster, especially on the offensive end. Kelly Olynyk's diverse play will also ensure there is an element of floor spacing from the five position, while Zach Eadey's interior game seems tailor-made to FIBA completion.

For Spain, Santi Aldama, Juancho Hernangomez, and Will Hernangomez will be the three primary players to make a difference. While Usman Garuba's defensive upside will be integral to the team keeping Canada at bay.

