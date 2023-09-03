Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Spain vs Canada is set to be a pivotal battle in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Sept. 3. As a spot in the quarterfinals hangs in the balance, expect both teams to play with a lot of determination and toughness.

Both teams are aiming for a comeback following disappointing losses in their previous game. Spain experienced a surprise 74-69 defeat to Latvia, while Canada also suffered an unexpected 69-65 loss to Brazil.

Spain had an impressive 11-game winning streak in the World Cup before their defeat to Latvia. Losing to Canada would end their streak of not having back-to-back losses in the tournament since 1990.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Canada's recent defeat to Brazil is also unusual, as they managed only 65 points, their lowest-scoring game since 2010 when they put up 61 points against New Zealand.

Team Canada features seven NBA players. They are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the OKC Thunder, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets, Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With such a strong lineup of star players, it's entirely plausible to consider Canada as a strong contender in this game.

Spain vs Canada: Date, Time & Location

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia Arena

Date: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am ET (7 pm IST)

Spain vs Canada: Streaming Details

The game will be available for live streaming with Courtside 1891 and Sportsnet NOW subscriptions.

Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

Spain

Alberto Diaz

Rudy Fernandez

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Santiago Aldama

Willy Hernangomez

Usman Garuba

Alex Abrines

Sergio Llull

Juan Nunez

Juancho Hernangomez

Joel Parra

Canada

Luguentz Dort

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Melvin Ejim

Dwight Powell

RJ Barrett

Kyle Alexander

Kelly Olynyk

Zach Edey

Phil Scrubb

Dillon Brooks

Trae Bell-Haynes

Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch

Expect Willy Hernangomez to lead the charge for Spain in this pivotal game. The 29-year-old MVP of FIBA EuroBasket 2022 has had a successful World Cup campaign, averaging an impressive 16.5 points per game.

For Canada, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his four games at the FIBA World Cup 2023. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver a scoring clinic.

Also Read: Spain vs Canada Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)