Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

Spain vs Canada is set to be a pivotal battle in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Sunday, Sept. 3. As a spot in the quarterfinals hangs in the balance, expect both teams to play with a lot of determination and toughness.
Both teams are aiming for a comeback following disappointing losses in their previous game. Spain experienced a surprise 74-69 defeat to Latvia, while Canada also suffered an unexpected 69-65 loss to Brazil.
Spain had an impressive 11-game winning streak in the World Cup before their defeat to Latvia. Losing to Canada would end their streak of not having back-to-back losses in the tournament since 1990.
Canada's recent defeat to Brazil is also unusual, as they managed only 65 points, their lowest-scoring game since 2010 when they put up 61 points against New Zealand.
Team Canada features seven NBA players. They are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the OKC Thunder, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets, Kelly Olynyk of the Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
With such a strong lineup of star players, it's entirely plausible to consider Canada as a strong contender in this game.
Spain vs Canada: Date, Time & Location
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia Arena
Date: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
Time: 9:30 am ET (7 pm IST)
Spain vs Canada: Streaming Details
The game will be available for live streaming with Courtside 1891 and Sportsnet NOW subscriptions.
Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters
Spain
- Alberto Diaz
- Rudy Fernandez
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Santiago Aldama
- Willy Hernangomez
- Usman Garuba
- Alex Abrines
- Sergio Llull
- Juan Nunez
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Joel Parra
Canada
- Luguentz Dort
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Melvin Ejim
- Dwight Powell
- RJ Barrett
- Kyle Alexander
- Kelly Olynyk
- Zach Edey
- Phil Scrubb
- Dillon Brooks
- Trae Bell-Haynes
Spain vs Canada FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch
Expect Willy Hernangomez to lead the charge for Spain in this pivotal game. The 29-year-old MVP of FIBA EuroBasket 2022 has had a successful World Cup campaign, averaging an impressive 16.5 points per game.
For Canada, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his four games at the FIBA World Cup 2023. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver a scoring clinic.
