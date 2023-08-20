USA vs. Germany 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 20: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

With just five days to go until the start of the FIBA World Cup, Team USA and Germany will be playing their final tune-up game of the summer against each other on August, 20.

Boasting an undefeated tune-up record, Team USA will want to register one more win, so they can head into their World Cup group full of confidence and begin their journey toward becoming world champions. Germany will also be confident of making life difficult for Team USA as they come into the contest following a win in their August 19 contest over Greece.

Nonetheless, Team USA's strong squad, which includes elite scorers like Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero, might be too much for Germany to handle, especially when they try to defend their rim and minimize possibilities in the halfcourt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

USA vs. Germany game details

Date: August 20, 2023 (Sunday)

August 20, 2023 (Sunday) Time: 12 p.m. ET (Sunday)

Both nations' FIBA World Cup preparations will come to an end with their August 20 encounter. Regardless of the outcome, both the US and German national teams will be pleased with their preparations for the tournament and will have demonstrated their ability to live up to the expectations placed on them.

Where to watch USA vs. Germany

You can stream the game between Team USA and Germany live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Germany's FIBA World Cup roster

Isaac Bonga

Niels Giffey

Justus Hollatz

David Kramer

Maodo Lo

Andreas Obst

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Johannes Thiemann

Johannes Voigtmann

Franz Wagner

Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Team USA's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

During their FIBA World Cup preparations, Team USA has played against and defeated Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, and Greece. Germany will be their final opponent before they turn their attention toward the World Cup group stage - which they will expect to dominate en route to the latter stages.

Germany's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Germany has registered wins against Sweden, Canada, China, and Greece but also has a loss against the Canadian national team on their record. Now, the 2022 EuroBasket standouts will have the tough task of facing Team USA in the final game of their tune-up calendar. Win or lose, Germany should be happy with their preparations heading into the World Cup.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)