Spain vs. Dominican Republic Preview: Prediction, rosters, and more for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up

On Saturday, August 19, Spain will compete in their final tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup, taking on the Dominican Republic. So far, the Spanish national team has participated in four tune-up games, winning two of them. However, Spain come into their game against the Dominican Republic on the back of two straight losses, having suffered defeat at the hands of Team USA and Canada.

Interestingly, the Dominican Republic is heading into the game - which is also their last tune-up, on the back of an impressive win against Canada - marking the first victory of their tune-up schedule.

Nevertheless, Spain boasts a deeper roster with more NBA talent than the Dominican Republic and are expected to get back to winning ways in this game.

Spain's FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Dominican Republic's FIBA World Cup roster

Juan Suero

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Gelvis Solano

Victor Liz

Antonio Pena

Andres Feliz

Eloy Vargas

Angel Delgado

Gerardo Suero

Jhonatan Araujo

Juan Guerrero

Spain vs. Dominican Republic: Prediction

Spain might be on a two-game losing streak, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be considered favorites heading into their contest against the Dominican Republic. Without Al Horford and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Dominican Republic are playing with a weakened roster which will likely cost them a chance at a deep run in the FIBA World Cup.

Considering Spain's current roster, and the fact they have multiple NBA players to call upon, they should have no problem in overcoming the Dominican Republic on Saturday. If Spain can register a win, it will allow them to head into the FIBA World Cup with a little bit of momentum behind them as they look to prove their status as one of the best basketball nations in the world.

Spain vs. Dominican Republic: Players to Watch

Willy Hernangomez, Juancho Hernangomez, Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, and Ricky Rubio are all NBA-level talents and will play a significant role for the Spanish national team - both against the Dominican Republic and in the FIBA World Cup.

Unfortunately, the Dominican Republic doesn't have any NBA talent to call upon, which means they will be relying on team unity and a cohesive system to see them through their games. Still, it will be interesting to see who becomes a featured member of the team's offense and defense in the coming weeks.

