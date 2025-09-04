Spain vs Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket

It's the final day of the preliminary round of the 2025 EuroBasket, with eight spots for the Round of 16 still available. There are six games on the schedule for Thursday, including the powerhouse matchup between Spain and Greece in Group C.

Spain's defense of its EuroBasket championship took a hit after losing to Italy on Tuesday. They could technically fall out of a top-four finish in Group C, but it's highly unlikely even if they lose to Greece. Santi Aldama has been the beacon of hope for the defending champs.

Meanwhile, Greece also suffered a shocking defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was rested due to a minor injury. The good news for Greece is that Antetokounmpo is expected to play against Spain.

Spain vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Group C game between Spain and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. EST). The contest will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.

It will also be available on Teledeporte in Spain, and Ertflix and Novasports in Greece.

Spain vs. Greece Preview

The defending EuroBasket champions enter Thursday's game with a 2-2 record. Spain made it look easy against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, but its tournament-opening loss to Georgia put a dent in their campaign. The Spaniards are coming off a 67-63 loss to Italy.

Meanwhile, Greece opened the EuroBasket with three straight wins over Italy, Cyprus and Georgia before dropping a surprising defeat to Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Greeks have qualified for the next round, but a win secures their place atop the group and a favorable matchup in the Round of 16.

Spain and Greece EuroBasket Rosters

Spain

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Mario Saint-Supery

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio De Larrea

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Josep Puerto

Yankuba Sima

Santi Yusta

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Alexandros Samodurov

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Spain vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineups

Spain

G - Sergio De Larrea | G - Santi Yusta | F - Joel Parra | F - Santi Aldama | C - Willy Hernangomez

Greece

G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou

Spain vs. Greece Prediction

With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup for Greece, it's safe to assume that they are the favorites against Spain. The prediction is a close win for the Greeks in Cyprus.

