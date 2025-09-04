Spain vs Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 04, 2025 07:04 GMT
Spain vs. Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 4. (Photos: GETTY)
Spain vs. Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 4. (Photos: GETTY)

It's the final day of the preliminary round of the 2025 EuroBasket, with eight spots for the Round of 16 still available. There are six games on the schedule for Thursday, including the powerhouse matchup between Spain and Greece in Group C.

Ad

Spain's defense of its EuroBasket championship took a hit after losing to Italy on Tuesday. They could technically fall out of a top-four finish in Group C, but it's highly unlikely even if they lose to Greece. Santi Aldama has been the beacon of hope for the defending champs.

Meanwhile, Greece also suffered a shocking defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was rested due to a minor injury. The good news for Greece is that Antetokounmpo is expected to play against Spain.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Spain vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Group C game between Spain and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. EST). The contest will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.

It will also be available on Teledeporte in Spain, and Ertflix and Novasports in Greece.

Ad

Spain vs. Greece Preview

The defending EuroBasket champions enter Thursday's game with a 2-2 record. Spain made it look easy against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, but its tournament-opening loss to Georgia put a dent in their campaign. The Spaniards are coming off a 67-63 loss to Italy.

Meanwhile, Greece opened the EuroBasket with three straight wins over Italy, Cyprus and Georgia before dropping a surprising defeat to Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Greeks have qualified for the next round, but a win secures their place atop the group and a favorable matchup in the Round of 16.

Ad

Spain and Greece EuroBasket Rosters

Spain

  • Santi Aldama
  • Dario Brizuela
  • Mario Saint-Supery
  • Juancho Hernangomez
  • Willy Hernangomez
  • Sergio De Larrea
  • Xabi Lopez-Arostegui
  • Joel Parra
  • Jaime Pradilla
  • Josep Puerto
  • Yankuba Sima
  • Santi Yusta

Greece

  • Kostas Papanikolaou
  • Kostas Sloukas
  • Giannoulis Larentzakis
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Dinos Mitoglou
  • Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
  • Dimitris Katsivelis
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo
  • Vassilis Toliopoulos
  • Tyler Dorsey
  • Alexandros Samodurov
  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Spain vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineups

Spain

G - Sergio De Larrea | G - Santi Yusta | F - Joel Parra | F - Santi Aldama | C - Willy Hernangomez

Greece

G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou

Ad

Spain vs. Greece Prediction

With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup for Greece, it's safe to assume that they are the favorites against Spain. The prediction is a close win for the Greeks in Cyprus.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications