Spain vs Greece Preview and Prediction for Sept. 4 | 2025 EuroBasket

It's the final day of the preliminary round of the 2025 EuroBasket, with eight spots for the Round of 16 still available. There are six games on the schedule for Thursday, including the powerhouse matchup between Spain and Greece in Group C.
Spain's defense of its EuroBasket championship took a hit after losing to Italy on Tuesday. They could technically fall out of a top-four finish in Group C, but it's highly unlikely even if they lose to Greece. Santi Aldama has been the beacon of hope for the defending champs.
Meanwhile, Greece also suffered a shocking defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. They were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was rested due to a minor injury. The good news for Greece is that Antetokounmpo is expected to play against Spain.
Spain vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket
The Group C game between Spain and Greece is scheduled for Thursday at Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Center in Limassol, Cyprus. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. EST). The contest will stream live worldwide on Courtside 1891.
It will also be available on Teledeporte in Spain, and Ertflix and Novasports in Greece.
Spain vs. Greece Preview
The defending EuroBasket champions enter Thursday's game with a 2-2 record. Spain made it look easy against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, but its tournament-opening loss to Georgia put a dent in their campaign. The Spaniards are coming off a 67-63 loss to Italy.
Meanwhile, Greece opened the EuroBasket with three straight wins over Italy, Cyprus and Georgia before dropping a surprising defeat to Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Greeks have qualified for the next round, but a win secures their place atop the group and a favorable matchup in the Round of 16.
Spain and Greece EuroBasket Rosters
Spain
- Santi Aldama
- Dario Brizuela
- Mario Saint-Supery
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Willy Hernangomez
- Sergio De Larrea
- Xabi Lopez-Arostegui
- Joel Parra
- Jaime Pradilla
- Josep Puerto
- Yankuba Sima
- Santi Yusta
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Spain vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineups
Spain
G - Sergio De Larrea | G - Santi Yusta | F - Joel Parra | F - Santi Aldama | C - Willy Hernangomez
Greece
G - Kostas Sloukas | G - Tyler Dorsey | F - Kostas Papanikolaou | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Dinos Mitoglou
Spain vs. Greece Prediction
With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup for Greece, it's safe to assume that they are the favorites against Spain. The prediction is a close win for the Greeks in Cyprus.
