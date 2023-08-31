Spain vs Latvia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The second round of the FIBA World Cup gets underway on Friday, September 1, with Spain and Latvia facing off in their first taste of second-round competition. Both teams have been impressive thus far but will need to be ready for a step up in the skillset of their opponents.
Spain have been undefeated so far, while Latvia will be looking to bounce back from their first loss in the tournament at the hands of the Canadian national team. Still, both rosters boast a number of high-level players, including some that play in the NBA.
As such, we can expect a high-level basketball game where both teams will look to implement their game plan and take control of the proceedings. Whichever team can control the tempo and physicality of the game will likely add another victory to their record and give themselves the best chance of progressing in the tournament.
Spain's FIBA World Cup roster
- Alberto Abalde
- Alex Abrines
- Santi Aldama
- Dario Brizuela
- Victor Claver
- Alberto Diaz
- Jaime Fernandez
- Rudy Fernandez
- Usman Garuba
- Juancho Hernangomez
- Willy Hernangomez
- Sergio Llull
- Joel Parra
- Jaime Pradilla
- Ricky Rubio
- Sebas Saiz
Latvia's FIBA World Cup roster
- Rodions Kurucs
- Mareks Mejeris
- Davis Bertans
- Dairis Bertans
- Janis Timma
- Rolands Smits
- Arturs Strautins
- Klavs Cavars
- Aigars Skele
- Andrejs Grazulis
- Anzejs Pasecniks
- Toms Leimanis
- Arturs Kurucs
- Arturs Zagars
- Kristers Zoriks
Spain vs. Latvia FIBA World Cup Odds
- Moneyline: Spain (-700) vs. Latvia (+470)
- Spread: Spain (-10.5) vs. Latvia (+10.5)
- Over: 168.5 (-113)
- Under: 168.5 (-113)
Spain vs. Latvia: Prediction
Spain head into their game against Latvia as the heavy favorites to secure a victory. The Spanish national team have been performing well throughout the FIBA World Cup and have utilized their high-end talent reliably and intelligently.
However, Latvia also boast some high-end talent and will look to set the tone physically as they attempt to disrupt Spain's high-paced system. Nevertheless, Spain have an experienced roster in FIBA competition and will likely lean into that experience to help them secure an important victory on September 1.
Spain vs. Latvia: Players to watch
Rudy Fernandez, Santi Aldama, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, and Usman Garuba are all exceptionally talented players. Those five players will provide the Spanish national team with multiple offensive outlets and some stern perimeter and interior defense, making their team difficult to break down and contain all at the same time
Latvia also have some high-level players to watch out for, with Davis Bertans front and center of what the team try to do on the offensive side of the floor. Rodions Kurucs and Andrejs Grazulis are also threats to get hot on the offensive end, while the latter can also control the glass and defend at a high level.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)