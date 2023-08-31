Spain vs Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

On Friday, September 1, Spain and Latvia face off in the second round of the FIBA World Cup. Both teams have impressed since the tournament began and will be expecting a difficult contest.

Spain has been unbeaten since the World Cup began, winning games against the Ivory Coast, Brazil and Iran. Latvia, meanwhile, has registered two wins in three games, beating Lebanon and France before falling to defeat against Canada.

Both teams have NBA talent to call upon, along with some high-level EuroLeague players, and have impressed with their execution and play style. As such, it will be fair if you're expecting a highly competitive game between two of the better teams in the tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Spain vs Latvia FIBA World Cup game details

Date: September 1, 2023 (Friday)

September 1, 2023 (Friday) Time: 5:45 a.m. ET (Friday)

Both Spain and Latvia will now face two new teams in the coming days. The way the second group of the FIBA World Cup works is each team faces the two teams they didn't play in the opening group phase.

As such, the groups are stronger, as they're populated by the top two seeds from two opening groups. The contest between Spain and Latvia will feature some high-level basketball.

Spain FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Latvia FIBA World Cup roster

Rodions Kurucs

Mareks Mejeris

Davis Bertans

Dairis Bertans

Janis Timma

Rolands Smits

Arturs Strautins

Klavs Cavars

Aigars Skele

Andrejs Grazulis

Anzejs Pasecniks

Toms Leimanis

Arturs Kurucs

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zoriks

Where to watch Spain vs Latvia FIBA World Cup 2023 match

You can stream the game between Spain and Latvia live via ESPN, FUBO and Courtside 1891.

Spain's FIBA World Cup second-round schedule

Each team in the second round plays two games, with both coming against the top two teams from another group.

Spain starts with a contest against Latvia on Sept. 1 before turning their attention to one of the best teams in the FIBA World Cup, Canada, two days later.

Latvia's FIBA World Cup second-round schedule

Latvia also face a difficult two-game stretch. First, they play Spain, and just two days later, take on Brazil. Both teams are new competition for Latvia and will be standing in the way of potentially progressing deeper into the tournament.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)