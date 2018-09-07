St John’s Edge, NBL Canada Signs Satnam Singh Bhamara

Satnam Singh

Mumbai, India - The St. John’s Edge, a basketball club in Canada today announced the signing of Indian National Team player Satnam Singh Bhamara for the upcoming season of NBL Canada. The contract and negotiation with St. John’s Edge and Satnam was facilitated by Cornerstone Sport, a sport management and talent representation agency, which exclusively manages Indian skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Satnam Singh including many others.

Bunty Sajdeh, CEO, Cornerstone Sport, said “India is a young, emotional country and always looking for icons to look up to. And Basketball as a sport has always been popular in India. Satnam Singh, his journey this far and now signing with the Edge in Canada gives us all someone to look forward to, to follow and encourage.”

“I am really excited to be a part of St John’s Edge. It's a very proud moment, and I am sure this will encourage many others to pick up basketball as a career. I am very thankful to everyone who supported me and helped me become who I am today." said Satnam Singh.

Dough Plumb, Head Coach, St. John's Edge said “We’re excited to add Satnam to our team, he brings a history of NBA and International playing pedigree to our team. It’s remarkable to truly understand where he’s come from and where he is today. This is a great signing not only for our organization but for our league.”

Singh’s journey to professional basketball was unique compared to most, leaving his town of Ballo Ke in Ludhiana at the age of 14, to pursue a basketball scholarship at the highly-touted IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

In 2015, Singh was the first Indian born player to be drafted by an NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate team the Texas Legends, and he was also the first player to enter the NBA draft without playing in college or overseas since 2005. Representing India at the FIBA Asia Championship in 2011, 2013, and 2017, Satnam is now on his way to Canada to prove his might.