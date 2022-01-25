"Statements like that make the public look upon athletes basically as dumb jocks" - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar blasts John Stockton for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a staunch supporter and advocate of the COVID-19 vaccine, lambasted fellow Hall-of-Famer John Stockton for comments on athletes who have taken the jab. The legendary NBA point guard caused a sensation when he claimed that “over 100 professional athletes” have died of vaccination in an interview with The Spokesman-Review.

The iconic LA Lakers center wasted little time ripping into John Stockton’s statements. In an interview with CNN, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had choice words for the former Utah Jazz playmaker. Here’s how the NBA’s all-time leading scorer stressed his disagreement:

“I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes as basically dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic.”

Theo Lawson @TheoLawson_SR Responding on @CNN to John Stockton’s comments in the @SpokesmanReview — specifically Stockton’s implication pro athletes have died from vaccines — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says, “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks.” Responding on @CNN to John Stockton’s comments in the @SpokesmanReview — specifically Stockton’s implication pro athletes have died from vaccines — NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says, “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes like dumb jocks.” https://t.co/BVCCoezb5m

Some medical research sites have already called out Stockton’s statements as incredibly dubious and not supported by data and science. It remains unclear where the former Gonzaga alum got his numbers as his assertions have been discredited by medical professionals.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar added that he simply could not understand where John Stockton was coming from:

“It doesn’t make sense what he’s saying. This is a preventative measure that has been useful in many different circumstances…I think John’s reaction to the vaccine is extreme and not based on reality or facts. If John could just check the facts out he would understand that this vaccine is saving lives and preventing people from having serious reactions to the virus. It won’t eliminate the virus overnight, but it will stop people from dying and will stop people from becoming seriously ill.”

John Stockton isn’t the only popular basketball figure that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has criticized for a questionable vaccine stance. The NBA’s only 6-time MVP also denounced Kyrie Irving for his unscientific approach and misinformed statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

"What he is doing is making him a bad teammate. It is making him someone who doesn't care about the other guys." Read more: NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving’s refusal to receive a Covd-19 vaccine is "backwards.""What he is doing is making him a bad teammate. It is making him someone who doesn't care about the other guys." Read more: bit.ly/3DZEwKX NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving’s refusal to receive a Covd-19 vaccine is "backwards." "What he is doing is making him a bad teammate. It is making him someone who doesn't care about the other guys." Read more: bit.ly/3DZEwKX https://t.co/WSZHQmRoYI

Gonzaga University suspends John Stockton’s season tickets

John Stockton's season tickets were revoked by his alma mater, Gonzaga University, for refusing to wear a mask in home games.

John Stockton refused to budge on his stance not to wear a mask when watching Gonzaga basketball games. It left the school with no choice but to ban him from enjoying and cheering his alma mater in home games.

Stockton, whose #12 jersey is one of only two numbers retired in school history, aired his side in the aforementioned interview about the suspension.

“Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in a crowd a little bit. And therefore they received complaints and felt like from the higher-ups - those weren’t discussed, but from whatever it was higher up - they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets.”

What's next for Stockton and his alma mater?



"I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict."



spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… #Gonzaga has suspended the season tickets of its most prominent alum, John Stockton, for failing to comply with the school's mask mandate.What's next for Stockton and his alma mater?"I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict." #Gonzaga has suspended the season tickets of its most prominent alum, John Stockton, for failing to comply with the school's mask mandate.What's next for Stockton and his alma mater?"I’m sure we’ll get through it, but it’s not without some conflict."spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… https://t.co/8BsjBbc5Au

Gonzaga University officials have offered a statement reinforcing their belief in implementing measures, including wearing a mask indoors, to prevent or curb the spread of the virus. They are bound to carry out the mandates without preferential treatment.

