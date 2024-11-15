Steph Curry best NBA player props vs Memphis Grizzlies for Nov. 15 | Betting tips and more

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are scheduled to continue their 2024 Emirates NBA Cup campaign on Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors are set to welcome the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies in a West Group C play.

Curry led the Warriors to a 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in their Emirates NBA Cup opener on Tuesday. He scored Golden State's last 12 points to propel the Warriors in Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area.

The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. His scoring is down since Steve Kerr is relying on their depth at the moment although Curry carried the Warriors in the last two wins.

Steph Curry player props and betting tips

Points 26.5 (Over -110 / Under -125): Steph Curry is surprisingly favored to score less than 26.5 points on Friday night. Curry is coming off back-to-back 30-point games and will unlikely cool down against Memphis. Bet on him to score at least 27 points.

Rebounds 4.5 (Over -110 / Under -120): Not known for his rebounding, the four-time NBA champion is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game this season. It's higher than his over/under and is favored to grab less than 4.5. However, it could be worth risking a little bit of money for him to get at least five rebounds tonight.

Assists 5.5 (Over -152 / Under +110): An underrated passer, Steph Curry makes players around him better. Curry is averaging 6.6. assists per game, which is his highest since the 2016-17 season. The Grizzlies are surely going to blitz him on defense, so the two-time MVP should easily dish out at least six dimes.

Steals 0.5 (Over -200 / Under +165): Not known for his 1-on-1 defense, "Chef Curry" likes to play the passing lanes, evidenced by his 1.8 steals per game this season. He has eight steals in his last four games, so bet on him to get at least one against Memphis.

Blocks 0.5 (Over +130 / Under -175): Steph Curry has a total of five blocks this season, so this is not a no-brainer. Take your money and bet on Curry to record zero blocks.

3-Pointers Made 4.5 (Over -154 / Under +112): The Golden State Warriors superstar is the greatest shooter the game has ever since. He's averaging 4.0 3s per game, but don't be afraid to bet on him to get at least five on Friday. Every time he plays, it's always possible for him to make a ton of shots from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry's stats vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In 41 career regular-season games against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry has a record of 21-20. Curry averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game in those 41 matchups.

