Steph Curry celebrates wife Ayesha's 35th birthday with heartfelt message

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry took to Instagram and wished his wife, Ayesha Curry, a happy 35th birthday on Saturday. The four-time NBA champion posted a series of photos along with a heartfelt birthday message for his better half.

"My woman!!!! @ayeshacurry Taking this moment to shout you from the roof tops and say Happy Birthday 🎉🥳🎊. You are everything to me and our beautiful family.

"The smile and the goofiness that lights up the room. But always count on you to keep it real and keep our family pushing forward. I LOVE YOU 🙌🏽 more life!" Curry captioned.

Apart from being the soulmate of Curry, Ayesha is a mom, chef, author, TV personality, restaurant owner and businesswoman.

Steph Curry and Ayesha first met in a Sunday church group when they were 15 in 2003. Yet, they didn't begin dating until five years later, when they reconnected in Los Angeles, where Ayesha was pursuing her profession as an actor and model.

The couple married in July 2011 and had their first child, Riley Curry, in July of the following year. Since then, they've had two more children: Ryan Curry in July 2015 and Canon Curry, their first son, in July 2018.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry expecting their fourth child

The two-time NBA MVP and his wife recently announced that they're expecting their fourth child.

Moreover, in a recent interview with Sweet July Magazine, Ayesha told the outlet that she intends for her fourth pregnancy to be her last.

During an interview, when asked about how everybody in the family is doing with the news of a new baby, she replied:

"Oh everybody's great, like everybody has a different dynamic so that's been really special, but they can't wait."

While the Currys await the arrival of the newest member of their family, Steph Curry is in the thick of the 2023–24 NBA season as the Golden State Warriors make their final push to make the playoffs.

The Warriors (36-33) currently occupy the tenth spot in the Western Conference and are putting up an inconsistent performance with 13 games more to go.

They have won four of their last 10 games and are closely followed by the Houston Rockets (35-35), who have been on fire as of late, riding an eight-game winning streak.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will need to get themselves back on a winning streak to avoid being toppled off the playoff contention.