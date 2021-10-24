×
Steph Curry and Draymond Green troll Klay Thompson after his NBA 75 team snub 

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson high-five each other during a game
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
News

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson has been visibly upset over not making the NBA 75 team, and his teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green didn't miss the opportunity to troll him. The duo hung Thompson's jersey with No. 77 written on the back in the Warriors dressing room as a way to mock him for it.

Klay Thompson got trolled by the Warriors after not making the #NBA75 list 😅(via @Money23Green) https://t.co/WupHJP972n

Klay Thompson has been vocal about not getting selected in the NBA 75 team on his social media over the last two days. Steph Curry and Draymond Green opted for the No. 77 jersey to let him know he is the 77th best player in NBA history (the top 75 includes 76 players as two players tied).

Klay is still not over being left off the NBA’s 75th anniversary team 🗣️[via @KlayThompson] https://t.co/4Ig7PrLr2Z

Klay Thompson laughed it off when he spotted the jersey hanging in his locker. He even wore it around and embraced being called the 77th best player of all time.

"77th best player of all time, baby!"Klay rocked the No. 77 jersey Draymond and Steph had made to troll him 🤣[via @Money23Green / IG] https://t.co/dkUBkZXdgV

Can Klay Thompson help Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors win the championship this season?

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Media Day
The Golden State Warriors are currently without Klay Thompson, who is recovering from an Achilles injury. They have gotten off to a solid start to the 2021-22 NBA season, despite his absence, winning their first two games against the LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

Steph Curry has produced big-time performances in both those outings. He had a triple-double against the Lakers and a 45-point game against the Clippers.

The Warriors are still not completely considered legitimate title contenders, though, as Klay Thompson is yet to make his return. He hasn't played a single game in the NBA since the 2019 finals. So there is uncertainty over him finding his rhythm when he makes his comeback.

This could hamper the Golden State Warriors' chances of winning the championship this season. Nevertheless, if Klay Thompson returns fully fit and finds his mojo early on, the Dubs will be a force to be reckoned with.

Steph Curry hasn't slowed down a bit and an MVP-caliber season could well be on the cards. Jordan Poole is developing at a rapid pace. The additions of Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. have given the Golden State Warriors a well-balanced look.

If Thompson returns fully fit, these factors will only bolster Golden State's hopes of winning their fourth title in eight years with him, Steph Curry and Draymond Green as their core players.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
