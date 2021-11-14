"Steph Curry is the engine that makes us go" - Klay Thompson on completing a decade with the Golden State Warriors

In an interview with NBC Sports, Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on having spent a decade at the Golden State Warriors alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green in the NBA.

Interviewer Kelenna Azubuike pointed out the rarity of a professional player in a pro team sport completing 10 years with one team. After which Thompson was asked how special it had been to have spent 10 seasons with Curry and Green.

Thompson had nothing but admiration for both players, speaking about their drive to win at all costs irrespective of their different styles of play. He also spoke about them having been underrated during their draft and recruiting process, as they deserve everything they have accomplished and more.

Asked about the characteristics that define Steph Curry the most as a player and a teammate, Thompson said:

"Steph Curry is selfless...he could dominate the ball as he's a great ball-handler, but he decides to let everyone touch the ball...he wants the best for the team. He is the engine that makes us go".

Klay Thompson 10 seasons with the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry

Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23 and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors

Thompson joined the Golden State Warriors as a first-round pick in the 2011 NBA draft, two seasons after Curry. Thompson and Curry have been a spark to watch from the get-go, and there exists no better union to lead the Warriors' offense.

In five seasons, they dominated the league, winning 3 NBA Championship titles in the process. They could have snatched a fourth in the 2018-19 NBA playoffs, but Thompson was injured and couldn't play in the NBA Finals. Curry and the boys put up a good fight against the Toronto Raptors, but it wasn't enough to win the series.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar Something crazy to think about for Klay Thompson:



2015- Finals

2016- Finals

2017- Finals

2018- Finals

2019-Finals

2020- injured

2021- injured

2022- ?



If Thompson comes back and the Warriors mess around and make another Finals... he’ll have made it 6 seasons in a row. Something crazy to think about for Klay Thompson: 2015- Finals 2016- Finals 2017- Finals 2018- Finals 2019-Finals 2020- injured 2021- injured 2022- ?If Thompson comes back and the Warriors mess around and make another Finals... he’ll have made it 6 seasons in a row.

Since then, the Warriors have found it difficult to put up a good challenge for the title in the absence of Thompson, who is yet to return to competitive action. Curry will be tasked again to lead the team to a title challenge this season. Thompson is expected to join the team later on in the season after fully recovering from injury.

The Warriors currently have an almost perfect record, winning 11 of their first 12 games of the 2021-22 season and leading the NBA Eastern Conference. They hope to continue their top form for the remainder of the season.

