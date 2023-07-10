Steph Curry highlights intelligence and IQ as huge factors for welcoming Chris Paul to the Warriors - "He's elevated teams"

Recently, the Golden State Warriors traded for Chris Paul as they looked to give Steph Curry some elite-level support at the point guard position. Heading into the new season, Chris Paul will likely comprise a bench role, and operate as the Warriors defacto sixth man.

During a media interview at the Golden State Warriors Summer League game, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on what Chris Paul will bring to the team's rotation.

NBA @NBA



Steph Curry discusses the Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul and more at "He's elevated teams that he's been on his entire career."Steph Curry discusses the Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul and more at #NBA2KSummerLeague "He's elevated teams that he's been on his entire career."Steph Curry discusses the Warriors' acquisition of Chris Paul and more at #NBA2KSummerLeague 🔊 https://t.co/Y4a5YPAlku

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So CP has a very defined skill set in what he's done for his whole career, which is why he's one of the greatest point guards to play," Curry said. "And the way that he sees the game, I think that'll fit anywhere. He's elevated teams that he's been on his entire career, so I expect the same with us, knowing that we're trying to get back to the mountain top and how it'll look, we'll see."

"But I just know we're all committed to winning. That's the beauty of how we're built. So that was obviously big news, but one of the bigger dominoes to fall was Draymond resigning."

Chris Paul is renowned as one of the best point guards of his generation, excelling in pick-and-roll situations and half-court offense. It will be intriguing to see how his style of play fits within the Golden State Warriors' offense, which emphasizes off-ball movement. Nonetheless, Curry's exceptional movement skills will provide an ideal example for Paul to adapt to the team's playing style.

Chris Paul addresses working out with Steph Curry

During his own media availability at Summer League, Chris Paul was asked about working out with Steph Curry.

"Weren't a lot of misses," Paul said. "I don't think me and him probably worked out together probably since like 2009 or something. So, it's a great opportunity and a blessing to still be doing this at our age, cause he ain't young either"

Curry is 35, while Paul is 38. Thanks to advancements in sports science, professional athletes are enjoying longer and more productive careers. There is no reason to believe that both Paul and Curry will struggle to make an impact at an elite level in the upcoming season.

The bigger question is whether Chris Paul can acclimate himself to the Golden State Warriors' playing style and fit with his new teammates. However, the Warriors have been adaptable to new talent throughout their decade-long dynasty, and there's no reason to believe anything will be different now that Chris Paul is in the fold.

In recent seasons, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to maximize their 'non-Steph Curry minutes,' with their bench unit often stagnating on the offensive side of the floor. With Chris Paul now in the rotation, the Warriors' offense should continue to be effective throughout a full 48 minutes. Furthermore, the addition of veteran guard Cory Joesph will also ensure that Golden State's guard rotation is deep enough to handle any load management or injury induced absences.

Poll : 0 votes