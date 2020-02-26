NBA Injury Updates: Steph Curry in line for return against the Washington Wizards

Steph Curry's return is much needed for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors have been given a massive boost as superstar Steph Curry is set to return to action on Sunday. It's huge news for the Warriors faithful who have had very little to cheer for this season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Curry will return to the lineup when the Warriors take on the Wizards on 1st March at the Chase Center.

Warriors star Stephen Curry will return to the Golden State lineup on Sunday against the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Curry on track for comeback four months after surgery on his broken left hand. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 25, 2020

The guard injured his left hand just four games into the new season against the Phoenix Suns after going up for a layup and falling down with Aron Baynes compounding it by falling on his hand. The extent of the injury was unknown early on but was sure that he would spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines.

Steph's absence has clearly impacted the franchise as they languish at the bottom of the table in the Western Conference with a 12-46 record. The young core has had to step up with key players missing huge chunks of the season. The team's intention to tank and hope for a high draft pick makes you wonder how much Curry will be involved once he returns from injury.

Warriors injury woes

Curry's return to the lineup is a huge boost for the team as they have been hampered by injuries all season long. Klay Thompson was the first to go down, having suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year against the Toronto Raptors. He was subsequently ruled out for the current season.

Another key figure of the Warriors juggernaut who has also spent time on the sidelines is Draymond Green. The forward has missed over 15 games this season and continues to have slight niggles as there is always a cloud of doubt over his fitness. Green is averaging 8.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season while shooting at a paltry 27.9% from range.