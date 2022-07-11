“Steph Curry is so incredibly underrated… He is back on top of the world” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry deserves credit for taking a back seat to Kevin Durant

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA championship title with a formidable team. To further fortify the roster, it looks like Steve Kerr and the front office are open to a Kevin Durant trade.

Going by the controversies that ensued with Durant leaving the franchise in 2019, the probability of him moving to the Warriors seems extremely slim. But the fact that the Warriors' talisman is open to the thought of that happening speaks volumes about how great of a person Curry is.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst described him as being "incredibly underrated." He went on to he commend him for his continued willingness to take the back seat and let Durant take the lead.

"Steph Curry is so incredibly underrated because forget about everything he does on the court for the sake of this conversation," Windhorst said. "Steph Curry's willingness to take a back seat in 2017 to Kevin Durant.

"For him to sit in that living room in that house in the Hamptons and say, 'Kevin, I want to reduce my ceiling as an individual so that you can come here and help us.' No one gives him the proper credit for this, and now that he is back on top of the world as the Finals MVP.

"We have Mark Spears from landscape, who is one of the most respected journalists covering the NBA, who lives in Oakland and knows the Warriors better than anybody reports that the Warriors actually have talked about the concept of bringing Durant back."

Windhorst stated that Curry’s openness to having a five-minute conversation about the prospect of Durant joining the Warriors speaks highly of him.

"Whether it's a 1% chance or whatever, that would mean that Steph Curry would be open to it," Windhorst continued. "And the concept that Steph would do that. To me, when you have this conversation, I'm thinking about Steph Curry. I'm thinking about how amazing it would be that Steph would even be willing to have a five-minute conversation about this."

Brian Windhorst believes the Golden State Warriors are light years ahead of other franchises in the league

Steph Curry #30, owner Joe Lacob and the Golden State Warriors point to their 2017 NBA Championship banner prior to their NBA game against the Houston Rockets at ORACLE Arena on October 17, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have dominated the league in the past decade, winning four championship titles in the past eight years. In that time, the Warriors have appeared in six NBA Finals, losing twice to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

Over time, the franchise has proven to be the leaders of the league. Agreeing with Warriors owner Joseph Lacob's New York Times comment, Windhorst believes they are light years ahead of the others. He argued that the way the organization is constructed and the way they have over time leveraged opportunities proves it.

"People make fun of Joe Lacob, the Warriors' owner, because he once told the New York Times we're light years ahead," Windhorst said. "But they kinda have been. They kinda have been the way that they have constructed organization. The way they've taken advantage of things that were in their favor and taking advantage of things that were out of their favor.

"The way they have leveraged opportunities. And they've had some fortune ofcourse, but they've set themselves at the back end of Curry's prime refreshed with young players. Everything there is going so well. Whether they win the title next year or not, I wouldn't touch it."

With Steph Curry seemingly on board to discuss a trade, one can only hope that the Kevin Durant situation will be settled soon.

