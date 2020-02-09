Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors superstar gives timeline for return

The three-time champion is getting closer to on-court action

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is inching ever closer to action even as the Warriors succumbed to another loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at the Chase Center. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Steph is looking to return by the "first week of March".

Stephen Curry says during the Warriors/Lakers national broadcast that "first week of March" is his target to return from the broken left hand suffered four games into the season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2020

The Warriors guard suffered the injury on his left hand on 30th October against the Phoenix Suns. The setback occurred just a few months after Golden State lost Klay Thompson to a torn ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Steph was averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5 rebounds in the four games he played before the fracture.

The Warriors hosted the Suns at the Chase Center on 30th October. Steph went up for a lay-up and fell awkwardly, and that was only compounded by the Suns' center Aron Baynes falling on him.

Losing their superstar just four games into the season essentially ended the Warriors' hopes of making the playoffs this campaign. The franchise will be cautious in their approach as his rehabilitation continues, and making the playoffs this season is extremely unlikely for Steve Kerr and co. That being said, his return will at least rejuvenate the fanbase and will once again make for good viewing of their games.

Injuries have affected the two-time MVP numerous times in the past couple of seasons. Key contributors to the Warriors' juggernaut have also suffered this season with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney having spent much time on the sidelines.

The Warriors currently hold the worst record in the league as their disastrous season rolls on. Next, they will welcome their former player Andre Iguodala and the Miami Heat on Monday.