"Steph Curry is showing me that he’s just a killer" - Kendrick Perkins praises Golden State Warriors superstar

Steph Curry has been the rave of the 2021-22 NBA season and has led the Golden State Warriors to an impeccable 26-6 record. He put his name in the history books after breaking Ray Allen's all-time three-point record at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago.

The train hasn't stopped since then, as Steph has continued to shoot lights out and lead the team to victories every other night. In his last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Steph Curry recorded 46 points on 8-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc, leading the Warriors to a 113-104 victory.

As a guest on Get Up on ESPN, former NBA player and current sports analyst Kendrick Perkins talked about how impressed he is with Steph Curry's performance. He pointed out that there was history there, and Steph played with a chip on his shoulder.

"Steph Curry is just showing me that he's just a killer. Like the last three games prior to last night, he has been struggling. And you know what? He had the mindset of last night of coming out and saying, 'this is a revenge game from last year.' We forget that Memphis and Golden State went at it for the play-in tournament. And Steph Curry is the guy, he don't talk a lot of noise, but he goes out with a chip on his shoulder, and he did that last night."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"Steph Curry is just showing me that he's just a killer." @KendrickPerkins says Steph Curry is the NBA MVP frontrunner next to Kevin Durant."Steph Curry is just showing me that he's just a killer." .@KendrickPerkins says Steph Curry is the NBA MVP frontrunner next to Kevin Durant."Steph Curry is just showing me that he's just a killer." https://t.co/DaMBfQGQEK

A 46-point game is the perfect build-up heading into the Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns. A win for the Warriors would take them back to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Steph Curry is having an MVP worthy season

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies

The Warriors are playing a beautiful brand of basketball, and Steph Curry is at the center of proceedings. They currently have the best defense in the league, and believe it or not, Chef Curry has significantly contributed to their defensive structure.

That was always the weak point in Curry's game. He has always been targeted by opposition offenses, but Draymond Green has spoken about how the point guard took that personally and decided to improve his defense.

Team success and individual brilliance are some of the factors considered in giving out the MVP award. A top-four finish is almost certain for the Warriors, especially since they will be getting back one of the league's best two-way guards. Individually, Steph Curry has been brilliant on both ends of the floor.

Also Read Article Continues below

Based on the current MVP rankings, Steph Curry is still the favorite to win the award. So far this season, he is averaging 27.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.6 steals. He is also shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Edited by Parimal