Steph Curry NBA 2K24 face revealed: Predicted stats, overall and more

Ahead of NBA 2K24's September 8 release date, Steph Curry's 2K face has been revealed via a post on X.

As 2K continues their release of how certain players will look in anticipation of the video game's launch, they have yet to provide the 2K ratings for these players.

Steph Curry is predicted to receive a 96 or 97 overall rating for NBA 2K24. His lethal 99 rating with his 3-point shooting will remain the same as will his 97 rating for ball-handling.

His other stats from the last game will most likely remain the same and carry over to the video game series' newest installment.

Outside scoring: 94

Inside scoring: 57

Athleticism: 83

Playmaking: 92

Rebounding: 46

Defending: 70

From his overall build in NBA 2K23, Steph Curry had over 41 badges (7 Hall of Fame Level) as he boasts an All-Around Threat build.

Fresh off his 14th season in the NBA, Curry remains one of the elite point guards playing in the league today. His impeccable shotmaking ability as an on and off-ball scorer along with playmaking and handles truly make him a tough matchup for any defender.

He has also improved his defense time and time again with an 82 rating for perimeter defense, an 82 rating for help defense IQ and an 80 rating for Defensive Consistency, per NBA 2K ratings.

Ronnie Singh reveals that Steph Curry almost broke NBA 2K

Due to his lights-out shooting from anywhere on the court, Ronnie Singh revealed on the "Kickin' It with CoolKicks" podcast that the Warriors star has broken NBA 2K, as mentioned by Heavy Sports' Sam LaFrance in an article.

"I mean I'll tell you, he keeps beating other NBA players by 100 threes a season," Singh said. "So like, what do you do about that? Like when he made 402 threes in 2016, we didn't have that big of a discepancy, but we should have probably. You know what I mean? The guy has broken our video game."

So far in his career, Steph Curry has shot 42.8% from 3-point range, with last season at 42.7% in 3-point shooting.

He had his best shooting performance from deep in the 2015-16 season as he was 45.4% from beyond the arc at 5.1 makes out of 11.2 attempts.

From NBA 2K23, Klay Thompson is listed second place behind Steph Curry with a 88 rating for his outside shot. Following in at third is Desmond Bane (88), Kevin Durant at fourth (88) and Luke Kennard at fifth (88).

