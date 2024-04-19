Steph Curry next team odds: 6 franchises that could land 2-time NBA MVP if he asks out

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors failed to make the postseason after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Warriors are heading into a very interesting offseason with Klay Thompson set to become a free agent.

Some fans are even saying that the Warriors dynasty is over, and it might be time for Curry to ask for a trade. The four-time NBA champion has two more years left in his contract and recently turned 36. He's still the best shooter in the league, but he's likely to slow down as he gets closer to 40.

According to Bovada, Curry is still favored to remain in Golden State where he will likely finish his career. However, it's not impossible to see the greatest shooter of all time demand a trade, especially when he teased playing in Charlotte before his career ends.

Let's look at the teams with the best odds to get Curry if he wants out of the Bay Area:

Six teams with the best odds to land Steph Curry

#1 - San Antonio Spurs (+650)

The San Antonio Spurs had a rough season with just 20 wins, but Victor Wembanyama was a huge silver lining. The Spurs' future is secured, and their timeline is likely going faster than anticipated given how great Wemby was during his rookie year.

San Antonio's main need is a facilitator who could make things easier for the seven-foot-four alien. They have been linked with Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, so it's not surprising that they have the best odds to land Steph Curry.

#2 - LA Lakers (+800)

The LA Lakers are always home to superstars and will continue to attract free agents regularly. The Lakers might not have the assets to pull off a trade, but they are a legitimate destination for Steph Curry, especially if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay.

James expressed his desire to play with Curry a couple of years ago, and it will finally happen this summer. The rivals, as well as Davis, are set to represent Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Maybe James and AD can convince the Warriors superstar to join them?

#3 - Charlotte Hornets (+1200)

The Charlotte Hornets might have the best shot to land Steph Curry out of all teams not named Golden State. Curry has already teased about playing for his hometown Hornets two years ago.

"I think both things can be true: I love the journey with the Warriors, and there's never been any real interest in playing for any other team," Curry told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.

"But the curiosity around what it would be like to play for your hometown, what it'd be like to live in Charlotte, to possibly set up roots and all that? You think about it for sure."

#4 - Miami Heat (+2000)

The Miami Heat are always contenders for stars who want out of their current situation.

They are a top-notch organization with a different approach than most franchises in the league. It also helps that Florida doesn't have an income tax, and they are surrounded by beaches.

Steph Curry in Miami could make them instant contenders despite his age. Curry remains one of the league's best players, and it would be easier to surround him with a great roster.

#5 - Chicago Bulls (+2500)

The Chicago Bulls need a shake up, and adding Steph Curry would accomplish that. Bulls fans are looking for playoff success since Derrick Rose was with the team. The Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan experiment has not worked so it might be time to rebuild.

Chicago doesn't have the assets to acquire Curry, but they're a historic franchise. They are still a destination for free agents, so they won't have a hard time being competitive with the four-time NBA champion on the roster.

#6 - Dallas Mavericks (+2500)

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lit up the NBA in the second half of the season. They're clicking on all cylinders and could be a shock or two in the upcoming NBA playoffs. But what if the Mavs replace Irving with Steph Curry?

Doncic with Curry might be an even deadlier duo given the number of screeners the team has in Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington. Curry has not had the luxury of a high-scoring teammate since Kevin Durant.

