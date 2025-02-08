Steph Curry's ex-teammate trolls Jimmy Butler’s $120 million Warriors deal: "Do not disturb"

Jimmy Butler's trade to the Golden State Warriors marked the culmination of a long-drawn-out saga involving the six-time All-Star and the Miami Heat. While the Warriors were able to execute the trade without parting with any of their young prospects or valuable picks, there have been questions about their decision regarding the trade and to offer the 35-year-old a two-year, $121 million contract extension.

The Warriors are in a precarious financial situation, and their decision to trade and subsequently extend Butler has been seen by many as a desperate throw of the dice to maximize their Stephen Curry window of contention.

A former NBA champion with the Golden State, Festus Ezeli, appears to have been taken aback by the deal — particularly the value of the contract extension — and has taken a public jibe at the Warriors management on his Instagram.

Ezeli, who is the same age as "Jimmy Buckets," was selected as the 30th pick, just a year after Butler was selected. The center, however, had his career cut short by injuries, and while he did have some good moments with the Warriors, contributing to their 2015 NBA championship, he has not seen NBA minutes since 2016.

"Do not disturb," Ezeli wrote. "Getting in shape after seeing the Warriors just signed a 35 year old to a $120 million contract..."

He posted a short clip of him training with the aim of returning to the NBA in light of Butler's contract extension by the Dubs.

Jimmy Butler is expected to make his Golden State Warriors debut against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday

Jimmy Butler, as all NBA fans are aware, plays with a chip on his shoulder and has led many upsets in the league.

Amidst all the trolls and questions surrounding his move, the expectation is that he shall provide an immediate spark of life to a desperate Golden State Warriors squad. Butler's debut is set to take place on Saturday against the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted the swingman and established him as an All-Star caliber player.

Jimmy Butler as a rookie for the Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty

Butler shall present an upgrade to Andrew Wiggins as the starting small forward for the Warriors and is set to add a level of grit and doggedness to a roster that has lacked inspiration for long periods of the season. The team is 11th in the Western Conference and may face an uphill climb to the playoffs. With Butler's introduction, Steve Kerr and the Warriors would be looking to go on a run.

Golden State had gone all-in in a high-risk and potentially high-reward move for Butler. However, if the aging core with Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green does not work out, the Warriors might just have taken on what could prove to be one of the most untradeable contracts in the league.

