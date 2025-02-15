Steph Curry's teammate Moses Moody gets honest about teaming up with Draymond Green for All-Star skills challenge

The NBA All-Star Weekend is underway in San Francisco and Draymond Green and Moses Moody are set to represent the Golden State Warriors as the home team at the NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday. Moody, who is going to be involved in the All-Star Weekend festivities as a participant for the first time in his career, faced the media ahead of the Skills Challenge.

Ad

He was candid about his preparation ahead of the event.

"We haven't practiced," Moody said. "We played at Houston yesterday on a back-to-back, you know, we have just been on the road. We haven't practiced, but, that doesn't mean we aren't going to go out here and show out. ... We've been together since I've been in the league, so that's my dawg ... between the two of us, I think we got all the skills covered"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The betting odds, have the duo from the Golden State Warriors in third place amongst the four participating teams. Whether the duo can pull off a win and produce a result that goes against the betting odds is an intriguing prospect.

Draymond Green and Moses Moody could be the second Warriors' representatives to win the Skills Challenge

In the almost 25-year-old history of the All-Star Skills Challenge, there has only been a single winner for the Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry. However, if Draymond Green and Moses Moody are to join their legendary teammate as Skills Challenge winners, they have to fend off some strong competitors including a former champion.

Ad

The three other participant teams are Team Cavs with Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, Team Rooks with French rookie duo Zaccharie Rissacher and Alex Sarr, and Team Spurs with Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul. The odds-on favorites at the moment are Team Cavs, who are the only team with two current All-Stars and a former winner in the mix.

Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen at the 2022 Skills Challenge - Source: Getty

Moses Moody and Draymond Green aren't renowned to be amongst the most skilled players in the league and have revealed that they haven't practiced together for the challenge either. Will home court advantage and the power of friendship and chemistry be enough to guide them to success in the challenge?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.