Steph Curry turns 34: Revisiting the Golden State Warriors talisman's 5 most iconic moments in the NBA

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has revolutionized the game unlike ever before and has been one of the faces of the league for quite some time now.

The three-time champion has broken all types of records and will undoubtedly go down as the greatest shooter of all time. Curry's ability to score at all three levels and from ridiculous spots beyond the arc has propelled him to one of the true greats the league has ever seen and has been the trend setter for a generation.

Steph Curry has given the fans some incredible moments over the years and on his 34th birthday, we take a look at the five most iconic moments of his illustrious NBA career thus far.

#5. Dagger 3 vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Curry won his first championship in 2015

The setting is Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round as the Golden State Warriors went up against the New Orleans Pelicans.

After winning the first two games, Curry and co. were down by three points with 9.6 seconds left in the game. Draymond hands the inbounds to Curry, who shoots a three-pointer from the wing but it doesn't go in.

However, Marreese Speights grabbed the rebound and handed it to Steph as he shot another three-pointer from the corner with Anthony Davis guarding him and drains it.

It was an incredible shot from the Baby-Faced Assassin as the Warriors tied the game and went on to win the matchup in overtime and subsequently swept the Pelicans in the first round.

#4. Game 5, 2015 NBA Finals

Curry during the 2015 NBA Finals - Game Five

Steph Curry was a man on a mission in Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals as the disappointment of Game 4 led to an incredible outing in Game 5 for Chef Curry. The Baby-Faced Assassin dropped 37 points on the night, along with seven rebounds and four assists all the while shooting better than 56% from the field and nearly 54% from the perimeter.

Curry drained seven of his 13 three-pointers in the game as the Warriors held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James 104-91 as they eventually won their first of three championships in a four-year span.

#3. 62 points vs the Portland Trail Blazers

Curry celebrates after dropping 62 points

It was truly an incredible performance from the greatest shooter God has ever created as Steph Curry completely unloaded on the Portland Trail Blazers franchise and recorded a career-high.

On the night, Curry had 62 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting the ball better than 58% from the field on 31 field goal attempts. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc, making eight of his 16 three-pointers on the night. The Baby-Faced Assassin also went to the line 19 times and converted 18 of his free throws.

#2. Dagger against OKC Thunder, 2016

Curry provided one of the greatest performances of all-time against the OKC Thunder

When Mike Breen says bangs twice, you know you've done something special. Steph Curry provided a moment of absolute magic against the Oklahoma City Thunder as the guard nailed a three-pointer from nearly half-court with six seconds and a timeout remaining in a tie game.

The sheer audacity from the greatest shooter God has ever created to attempt a three-pointer from 30 feet with a timeout remaining. Incredible performance from The Baby-Faced Assassin as the Warriors held on to beat the Thunder 121-118.

#1. Passing Ray Allen's record

Curry against the New York Knicks

Unarguably the most iconic moment of Steph Curry's illustrious career was the moment he passed Ray Allen's record of most made three-pointers in the history of the NBA, which stood at 2973. Curry passed that incredible number at the Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

It was only a matter of time before the greatest shooter to walk the planet broke that long-standing record of Ray Allen's. Curry on the night ended with 22 points on a little over 42% shooting from the field as he nailed five 3-pointers on the night in a win against the Knicks.

