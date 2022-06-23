Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving | An in-depth statistical comparison of two all-time point guards 

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving are two elite point guards who have achieved a lot of success in their respective NBA careers.

Irving is a great offensive player with amazing handles and playmaking ability, while Curry revolutionized the game with his limitless range.

The two have met 16 times in the regular season and 13 times in the playoffs. This Curry versus Irving comparison will consider their games played against each other.

Curry is 9-7 against Irving in the regular season and 8-5 in the playoffs.

Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving - Offensive comparison

Both the Golden State Warriors superstar and the 2012 Rookie of the Year are incredible offensive threats. They have a lot of tricks in their bags and are extremely tough to guard.

In their head-to-head matchups so far, Curry has been slightly better on the offensive end. Surprisingly, Irving shot better from 3-point range.

Irving converted 41.9% of his 3-point shots against Curry, which is an amazing mark. On the other hand, the success rate of the greatest shooter in the game was 39.7%.

Both players had some fantastic high-scoring games against each other, with Curry outscoring Irving in 15 of their 29 matchups.

Curry recorded a high of 49 points against Irving, while Irving played for the Boston Celtics. Irving’s highest scoring game against Curry was a 41-point performance in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals.

In terms of assists, both point guards have recorded a single-game high of 11 assists in their matchups.

Steph Curry vs. Kyrie Irving - Defensive comparison

Neither is known for their amazing defense. However, they still had some great defensive performances in their head-to-head games.

Irving had one of the most amazing defensive games of his career against Steph Curry. Back on Christmas Day in 2016, Irving recorded seven steals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a big victory. Irving also held Curry to just 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

The six-foot-two Warrior only averaged 0.1 blocks per game in his regular-season matchups against Kyrie Irving. However, he was a different beast in the playoffs where he set his career-high with three blocks.

Lastly, both players averaged 4.3 rebounds per game against each other. Considering their position, this is not an important stat.

Steph Curry versus Kyrie Irving in the playoffs

Basketball fans were fortunate enough to see a few Curry versus Irving duels in the playoffs. The two played 13 games in the postseason against each other from 2015 to 2017.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kyrie Irving in two of the three series. However, Irving was injured in 2015 and played in only one game. Furthermore, he was fantastic in 2016 when the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.

PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% FT% Steph Curry 24.5 6.0 6.2 1.5 0.4 42.6% 39.3% 91.5% Kyrie Irving 27.7 4.2 4.2 1.8 0.6 46.8% 39.5% 92.6%

As you can see from the table above, Kyrie Irving was a better and much more efficient scorer than Curry. Curry, however, kept his teammates more involved and was a slightly better rebounder.

They were both fantastic from the charity stripe and from 3-point range.

