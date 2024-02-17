The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to host some of the most prominent figures in basketball. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty will square off in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Their face-off is scheduled to occur between the Starry 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The 3-point contest between Steph and Sabrina is the third highlight of All-Star Saturday, with the entire celebration kicking off at 8 p.m. ET in Indianapolis.

Curry is often hailed as the best shooter the NBA has ever seen. Ionescu, despite being just four seasons into her WNBA journey, is already setting new benchmarks with her 3-point prowess.

Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu NBA All-Star 3-point competition predictions and betting tips

Ionescu's unforgettable display during the WNBA 3-point contest last July catalyzed this eagerly anticipated showdown.

She delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 37 points (out of a possible 40) in a remarkable exhibition of shooting that quickly gained widespread attention online.

Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu NBA All-Star 3-point odds:

Steph Curry: -250

Sabrina Ionescu: +200

Curry has averaged 24.8 points per game, sinking 3.9 three-pointers per game at 42.7% in his career. He is the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made and is on track to surpass 4,000 career three-pointers sometime in the next season.

Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, is entering her fifth season with the Liberty. Over her career, she has averaged 15.7 points per game, making 2.6 three-pointers and shooting 37.7% from outside the arc.

Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu prediction

Curry remains the favorite going into Saturday night, but the betting odds have gotten more competitive since Ionescu was first positioned as a huge underdog.

Betting lines still show Sabrina with odds exceeding +170, while Steph is positioned as around a -230 favorite.

Despite Ionescu's remarkable showing during the WNBA All-Star Weekend, betting lines are leaning towards Steph to clinch the victory in this matchup.

He's having yet another standout season, sinking three-pointers at a 42% clip and playing a crucial role in keeping the Warriors competitive in the playoff hunt. Sportsbooks anticipate that this momentum will translate into a noteworthy performance this weekend.

Curry had one of his best shooting performances against the Indiana Pacers at Bainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, propelling the Warriors to a blowout 131-109 win on Feb. 8. Curry made 11 3-pointers, going 11 of 16, and ended the night with 42 points while sitting out most of the fourth quarter.