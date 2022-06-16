“Steph’s gonna have probably the best game of his career… You can’t stop him, he’s going off” - 6x All-Star believes Steph Curry will deliver a 50-point performance in Game 6, says he has no weaknesses on the court

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are on the verge of winning the NBA Finals, and six-time All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire is due for an epic performance.

While the Warriors won 104-94 against the Boston Celtics in Game 5, Curry had a poor shooting performance. If Golden State is going to win the championship in Game 6 in Boston on Thursday, Curry may need to be at his best. Golden State has received help from several role players in their wins, but a close-out game in Boston is big for Curry.

Stoudemire believes that Curry will have a spectacular performance on Thursday. In fact, Stoudemire said on "This Just In" that Curry will have the best game of his career:

"I think Steph's gonna have probably the best game of his career. I feel like there's nothing Steph can't do right. You know his slogan. He says, 'I can do all things.' Well, he truly can do all things, you know, because on the basketball court there's no weakness in his game."

When asked about how great of a game Curry will have, Stoudemire said the Warriors superstar will score 50 points:

"He's going for 50, bro. He's going to have a 50 game night on Game 6. You can't stop him. He's going off."

Curry has scored more than 50 points in the past, but never in the playoffs. If Stoudemire is correct, Curry would lift the Warriors to another championship and claim his first Finals MVP.

Stoudemire has faith in Curry for a multitude of reasons, but the biggest may be the two-time MVP's ability to get into a mental zone.

Steph Curry's ability to zone out could help him close out the Boston Celtics

If Curry can find the mental shooting zone, he was missing in Game 5, he will be spectacular in Game 6.

Amar'e Stoudemire believes that Steph Curry's ability to find his zone as a shooter is something that makes him great.

"The thing with Steph is, he's the only guy I know in the recent game that can get into a zone," Stoudemire said. "Like, you get into a stratosphere mentally where you just cannot see anything except for the ball going in. When you get in that space, there's nothing no one can do. I've never seen a player get in that zone more than Steph Curry.

Given how Game 5 went for Curry, he may be looking to find that zone early in Game 6.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Looking at the stat sheet and seeing Steph Curry go 0-9 from 3, Draymond Green said the good thing is Steph “will be livid” entering Game 6 with which will be a good thing for Warriors. His all-time streak of 233 straight games with a 3 (reg. season and playoffs) ended tonight. Looking at the stat sheet and seeing Steph Curry go 0-9 from 3, Draymond Green said the good thing is Steph “will be livid” entering Game 6 with which will be a good thing for Warriors. His all-time streak of 233 straight games with a 3 (reg. season and playoffs) ended tonight.

While playing "livid" does not always make players better, it has worked for Curry before. If Curry can find that zone in Game 6, Stoudemire's predictions could be correct, and the Warriors will be champions.

