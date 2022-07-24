Steph Curry, Wilt Chamberlain and more: Ranking the top 5 draft picks in the history of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises in NBA history. They have won seven championships, the third-most by any NBA team.

Four out of those championships have come in the past eight years, which makes the Warriors one of the most successful franchises in the modern era as well.

The modern Warriors have been built through the drafting process and in this article we will list the five best draft picks in franchise history.

1) Steph Curry - 7th overall pick, 2009 NBA Draft

Steph Curry has turned the Golden State Warriors into a powerhouse (Image via Getty Images)

Steph Curry has completely changed the game of basketball. His limitless range of shooting makes him one of the deadliest scorers in the league. He recently broke the all-time 3-pointer record, cementing his spot as the best shooter in NBA history.

In his 13-year career, Curry has won two scoring titles, two MVP awards, four championship rings, and numerous other accolades.

2) Klay Thompson - 11th overall pick, 2011 NBA Draft

Klay Thompson is another deadly shooter (Image via Getty Images)

Klay Thompson was drafted just two years after Steph Curry and the two have formed the deadliest shooting duo the league has ever seen. The duo have earned the "Splash Brothers" nickname due to their incredible shooting skills.

Thompson has established himself as one of the best two-way players in the NBA and his career 3-point percentage of 41.7% shows how amazing he is. The 6-foot-6 guard has also won four championship rings along with many other accomplishments.

3) Wilt Chamberlain - 3rd overall pick, 1959 NBA Draft

Wilt Chamberlain wasn't drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the franchise was located in Philadelphia back in 1950's. However, he is still one of the greatest draft picks in franchise history.

Chamberlain averaged 40 points and 25 rebounds per game for the Warriors. In just his third year in the league, the 7-foot-1 center averaged 50.4 points, which was simply insane.

4) Rick Barry - 4th overall pick, 1965 NBA Draft

Rick Barry is a master of underhanded free throw shooting and one of the most gifted scorers in franchise history.

Barry was a perfect all-around player and in eight seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-7 forward led the league in scoring in his second year as he helped the Golden State Warriors win their first-ever championship back in 1975.

5) Draymond Green - 35th overall pick, 2012 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors made the right move by drafting Draymond Green (Image via Getty Images)

No player on this list was taken with the first overall pick, but Draymond Green is the only one to be drafted in the second round.

However, the Golden State Warriors have achieved a lot with him. If it wasn't for his versatility, they wouldn't have been one of the most successful franchises in the modern NBA.

Green is a fantastic defender and one of the smartest players in the league. He also plays with a lot of heart and is willing to do everything it takes to become victorious.

