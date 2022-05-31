"Steph has yet to prove in his career that he can be the best player on a championship team" - Max Kellerman iterates how important it is for Steph Curry to win another championship

Steph Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight seasons, courtesy of his brilliant performance in the Playoffs. The Warriors drubbed the Mavericks 4-1 in the series to make it to the Finals once again.

Max Kellerman believes that Steph Curry needs a win in this series more than Jayson Tatum.

With a win, he will not only tie LeBron James as a four-time NBA champion, but he could also possibly win his first Finals MVP trophy, an accolade that has eluded him so far his career. Speaking about the importance this series holds in cementing Chef Curry's legacy, Kellerman said on the KJM show that:

"I was the first one to point out as far as I know, "Hey, he's never won Finals MVP " that would be the thing he needs. Everyone's like. "Ohh No, no," now everyone's saying that "Maybe he should win Finals MVP", Guys Tatum, it's important for him to win cause he has to prove that he can be the best player on a championship team right, so does Steph. Steph has yet to prove in his career that he can be the best player on a championship team."

Despite having won three NBA championships and breaking the three-point record, Steph Curry is often separated from the Top 10 conversation due to the absence of the Finals MVP trophy in his trophy cabinet. The 34-year-old has had a rollercoaster season but has delivered in the playoffs for the Dubs. He is currently averaging 25.9 PPG, which is the second-most among the two teams playing the final.

Playing against a defensively-resolute Celtics team will not be easy, but Steph Curry has faced a lot of formidable opponents in his career. He has a lot to prove individually, but Curry's goal will be to get the team beyond the line and once again bring happiness back to the Bay Area.

How has this season transpired for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors waited two years before returning to the biggest stage of basketball. After facing constant setbacks, the team finally found their way this season. The Dubs also got back the services of Klay Thompson, who was out for two and a half years due to injury.

With Klay returning and Steph Curry shooting well, things were looking really good for the Warriors. However, as the season progressed, both Curry and the Dubs faced a dip in form. They were leading the Conference in the first half of the season, but the slump pushed them to a lower position on the table.

However, an NBA season is a marathon and somehow after fighting through all the problems, they managed to finish third in the West. Steph missed the last 12 games of the season due to injury but returned in time for the series against the Denver Nuggets. He initially came off the bench there and once again showed his class, but eventually, as he got fit, the three-time NBA champion returned to the starting lineup.

Curry was pivotal in their 4-1 series win over the Nuggets, but a much bigger test in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies awaited them. Although the Dubs had the experience, the Grizzlies gave them a lot of trouble. The injury to Ja Morant certainly made things easier for the Dubs as they marched onto the Conference finals with a 4-2 series win.

The Dubs faced Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks team there. As expected, the Slovenian delivered and made things difficult for the Warriors, but they managed to get over the line easily and grabbed a 3-0 lead. Dallas got a consolation win, but the Dubs closed out the series at home in Game 5.

His exploits in the playoffs won him the Western Conference finals MVP trophy, but Steph Curry has bigger goals on his mind. He is in the running to win his fourth NBA championship and will be locked in as achieving it will cement his legacy as an all-time great.

