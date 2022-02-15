"Steph was hitting all those threes" - Ronnie 2K reveals how Steph Curry almost broke NBA 2K thanks to his ridiculous shooting stats

Steph Curry's path to becoming the greatest shooter in NBA history can be traced to his earlier seasons. He won his first scoring title in 2016, averaging 30.1 points in the regular season. Curry shot for 50.4% – still a career-best – and 45.4% from beyond the arc, his second-highest accuracy.

As revealed by the digital marketing director at 2K Sports, Ronnie Singh (fondly known as Ronnie 2K), Curry almost broke the NBA 2K in 2016, shooting 3-pointers endlessly. Ronnie said the Golden State Warriors point guard was phenomenal, averaging 5.1 3-pointers and shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc.

"I remember ... the biggest issue ... back in 2016, with Steph hitting all those 3s'" Ronnie 2K said. "Every game, like, he averaged five or whatever again, and all of a sudden, like that was transformative, because how are we going to put this guy that shot for you 47% from the 3-point line into this game without breaking the game, right?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 29 in San Francisco, California.

NBA all-time 3-point scorer Steph Curry has always been a great shooter, but he shocked the game company 2K Sports. In an interview on "The Hoop Genius" podcast, Ronnie 2K shared a moment when Curry's almost perfect shooting was going to break the game, NBA 2K.

He highlighted how it would affect the user experience if a certain player was simulated with superb shooting possibilities:

"You know, kids want to duplicate it. They all wanted to build stuff. And like that was kind of tough to adapt to, because, again, it was kind of breaking that online experience of being able to play."

NBA @NBA



Steph has 19 PTS in the first half on NBA League Pass: Steph Curry shot this from so deep the he didn't fit in the camera angleSteph has 19 PTS in the first half on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream Steph Curry shot this from so deep the he didn't fit in the camera angle 🎯Steph has 19 PTS in the first half on NBA League Pass: app.link.nba.com/e/stream https://t.co/XLijBGnL26

Ronnie shared that while NBA 2K was meant to be authentic, it was also meant to be fun. So while they cannot compromise on a player's ability, the game must be fun and accessible. The game developers need to find a balance, satisfying the users while attaining a higher level of authenticity.

"We want to be authentic, and we want to be, you know, a simulation, but we also want to be fun and accessible," Ronnie 2K said.

"So trying to find that balance to make our very dedicated hardcore as excited as, you know, picking it up for the first time is always a challenge, but ahead was fun one, because we have such great characters to define like Ja Morant and so many other guys."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein