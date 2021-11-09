"Steph for me right now has the edge to be MVP" - Jay Williams confident that Steph Curry will bag the NBA MVP award this season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center last night for their 10th game of the season. Curry put up an MVP performance, posting a whopping 50 points to help the Warriors claim victory with a 14-point differential.

The Warriors lost the first and second quarters by a two-point differential, respectively, with the Hawks leading the first half by a 65-61 record. The third quarter was a different ball game as the Warriors came alive, posting twice as many points as the Hawks.

They got a lot more clinical, recording better shooting accuracy, netting 65% of shots taken from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc. Steph Curry recorded 18 points in the quarter, scoring 4-of-7 field goals, 2-of-4 three-pointers and a perfect score from the charity stripe, 8-of-8.

Jay Williams shares his thoughts on Steph Curry winning the 2022 NBA MVP

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three -point basket over Garrett Temple #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center on November 05, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Former Chicago Bulls point guard Jay Williams had nothing but praise for the Warriors talisman, owing to his stellar performances this season. Williams is of the opinion that Steph Curry will be the recipient of the 2022 NBA MVP award. He acknowledged that while Kevin Durant and Ja Morant are both in the conversation for the MVP award, Curry is way ahead of them both this season.

"I know we're 10 games into the season, but Steph, to me right now, has the edge to be the MVP."

JWill goes on to talk about what the Steph Curry-led Warriors can be when Klay Thompson returns to the team from his injury spell, describing the thought of it all as scary.

The Warriors now have a 9-1 record after securing a 127-113 victory against the Hawks, maintaining their position as the top team in the NBA Western Conference.

