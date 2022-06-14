"Steph said F**k all y'all parlays", "Steph's legacy is hollow & artificial; F**k him", "LeBron would be slandered forever if this happened and he’s not even a shooter" - Fans merciless in trolling Steph Curry after he goes 0-for-9 from 3 in crucial Game 5 of Finals, ends record run with cold showing

After a mesmerizing performance on the road in Game 4 where he torched the Boston Celtics for 43 points, Steph Curry lost his shooting touch. The player, considered to be the deadliest shooter in NBA history, made only seven of 22 field goals, missing all nine of his three-point attempts.
It was a poor night for Curry as he failed to sustain one of the most astonishing streaks the league has ever seen. Tonight marked the first time the two-time MVP did not make a three-point shot in 133 playoff games. It also ended 233 straight games of him making at least one three-pointer in both the regular season and the playoffs.
Steph Curry’s critics came out in droves after his horrific shooting display:
"Steph said 'F**k all y'all parlays'"
Lost in the midst of all the backlash was the eight-time All-Star’s overall impact on the game. After getting burned for 43 points, including 25 in the second half of Game 4, the Boston Celtics face-guarded the “Baby-Faced Assassin” almost the entire night. Boston was willing to concede to Curry’s teammates which resulted in the Warriors’ most balanced attack in the championship round.
With all the attention on Curry, several of his teammates came alive. Andrew Wiggins had another great game, leading the Warriors in scoring with 26 points. Klay Thompson tossed in 21 points, while Gary Payton II and Jordan Poole combined to score 29.
Boston’s defense was so attuned to “Chef Curry” that it even allowed Draymond Green to have his best game of the NBA Finals. Green’s early impact on offense couldn't have come at a better time for the Warriors.
Steph Curry ended the first half with a +17 net rating, the best in the game, and finished with +15. Only Gary Payton II had a better impact with +16.
The three-time champion has been so great for so long that the last time he didn’t make a three-pointer was November 8, 2018. Going 0-9 felt like a drop of water on the parched tongue of Curry’s critics who can’t seem to appreciate his greatness.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors could win their fourth title on the road in Game 6
The Boston Celtics lost when Steph Curry was spewing fire. They also lost in double-digits when he couldn’t hit the side of a barnyard. If Golden State can give him the kind of support he got tonight and Curry plays his usual game, the NBA Finals could end after Game 6.
Steve Kerr, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were all in an upbeat mood after one of Curry's worst shooting nights. They know very well what normally happens after the NBA’s all-time three-point shots king struggles with his shotmaking.
Green had this to say about “Chef Curry” who couldn’t get his shots to go in:
“He’s gonna be livid going into Game 6. That’s exactly what we need.”
Head coach Steve Kerr’s prediction sounded even more ominous:
“I like Steph coming off a game like this.”
The Celtics will also have to contend with Klay Thompson who’s been superb in the Warriors' three closeout games in the playoffs. “Game 6 Klay” was incredible against the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies. He could have another Game 6 special to add to his glowing resume.