Stephen A. Smith announces a $2899, one-week-long summer basketball camp at Michael Beasley's former school

TV analyst Stephen A. Smith has announced a once-in-a-lifetime basketball camp at former LA Lakers player Michael Beasley's former school, IMG Academy. Smith's camp will be a big step for IMG as they continue to develop their basketball program.

The Florida-based school announced Smith's partnership on a week-long basketball camp. Here's what they wrote:

“IMG Academy is getting loud and providing a once-in-a-lifetime camp opportunity for young athletes with its Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy taking place Aug. 6-12.”

The week-long camp will cost $2,899. It will be a new project for Stephen A. Smith, who has stuck to the media business for most of his professional career. That's where he has flourished the most and is one of the leading faces of ESPN.

Smith is an executive producer of the famous debate show "First Take." He also owns multiple podcasts. He's also spreading his wings in the acting business. Here's what Smith said in a press release back in March about his partnership with IMG Academy:

"To have my own basketball camp associated with IMG Academy is an incredible opportunity for me to share my story and help inspire the next generation,"

"Providing advice on what it takes to succeed not only on the court, but also beyond the shot clock, is something I'm very passionate about. I'm honored that IMG Academy sees me as someone who can be an extension of its mission of empowering student-athletes to win in their future, preparing them for college and for life."

Stephen A. Smith played basketball in college but couldn't make it as a professional athlete. However, he did maintain his love for the sport by entering the media business. He now covers multiple sports and not just basketball on national television.

Michael Beasley was among the first NBA prospects from the school Stephen A. Smith is partnering with

IMG Academy is hitting its stride with its basketball college program with each passing year. The partnership with Stephen A. Smith is expected to get better. It started with Michael Beasley as one of its first prospects to enter the NBA. He was the second IMG Academy player to get selected as a first-round pick.

The Heat selected Beasley with their second pick of the 2008 draft. He went on to play for prominent teams like the LA Lakers and New York Knicks. The IMG Academy had a program record of three players entering the draft this year and getting selected in the first round.

The Wizards selected Jarace Walker with the eighth pick. He got traded to the Pacers. Meanwhile, Jett Howard went to the Magic as the 11th pick, and the Jazz selected Keyonte George with their 16th pick.

