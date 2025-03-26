Stephen A Smith expresses abject disappointment at Jimmy Butler’s lukewarm return

Jimmy Butler's return to Miami on Tuesday was one of the most hyped regular-season matchups after the nature of his controversial trade to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors star had only 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. His team needed him to step up and deliver in Steph Curry's absence.

However, after a poor display by the star and his team, Stephen A. Smith spoke about how disappointed he was at Butler while praising the Miami Heat and their culture.

After backtracking on his comments about Butler and his fit with the Warriors, the "First Take" host appeared much on the former Heat star's side. However, Butler's lukewarm performance and overall body language drew scathing words from the media personality.

"I was disappointed," Smith said. "I expected and looked for Jimmy Butler to come out and be ultra aggressive and that was not the case. ... I thought that he was incredibly passive. I thought that he wasn't looking to be aggressive at all.

"He came across as a guy that just wanted to get through the night."

Stephen A. Smith even went as far as using the game to state that Jimmy Butler isn't a superstar in the league

Jimmy Butler has been one of the most consistent players over the past decade, amassing five All-NBA and All-Defensive selections ever since his rise to prominence at Chicago.

He has often been excluded from conversations for the best players of his generation, despite his accolades and Stephen A. Smith stated how performances like yesterday's are a reason for the same.

"Its emblematic of the difference between a star and a superstar," Smith said. "There are moments that you seize and we know Playoff Jimmy to be that kindof dude, that shows up in the big moments particularly in the post-season. ... And I would have liked to see that last night."

Butler in action for the Heat at the 2023 NBA Finals - Source: Getty

The media personality spoke about how Butler used to represent the Heat Culture but succumbed to the pressure when called upon with his new team. He praised the Heat for responding to the noise and delivering a solid performance despite their general shortcomings for the season.

The first edition of Butler versus the Heat was a letdown. Will we see a reignited Butler proving a point to his former employers down the line?

