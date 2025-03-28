Stephen A. Smith messes up again, apologizes for erroneously declaring 83-year-old HOF coach dead

Stephen A. Smith is renowned for his incendiary sports commentary but is more or less treated as a credible journalist in media circles. However, a couple of high-profile errors have prompted the ESPN host to go on an apology tour recently, with his latest apology coming after he wrongly declared former Arkansas head coach Nolan Richardson dead, on air.

While talking about John Calipari's recruiting acumen and comparing it with the former Arkansas head coach's record in the same department, the 'First Take' host referred to the 83-year-old Hall of Famer as the "late, great Nolan Richardson" earlier today. However, he quickly corrected himself in the next segment.

"I am fully aware that Nolan Richardson is alive. Trust me. I apologize for that. I don't know why I said "God rest his soul". I know he's alive. I've always known that. So I just wanted to make sure I made that clear," Stephen A. Smith said in his defense.

Nolan Richardson, who held the head coaching role for Arkansas from 1985 to 2002, is widely considered to be one of the greatest coaches in NCAA history. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

The incorrect assumption of his death by Stephen A. Smith likely set off a meltdown in Arkansas, before the host corrected himself at the first chance he got. But this was not his first on-air blunder this week.

Stephen A. Smith had to apologize to LeBron James after making a false statement about the Lakers superstar

Just a day prior to his apology to Nolan Richardson, the 'First Take' host had to issue an on-air apology and an additional clarification on social media after making a statement about LeBron James, suggesting that the Lakers superstar had missed the memorial service of Kobe Bryant after his passing.

However, James was present at the memorial for its entirety.

"My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour#1 of @firsttake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject." said Smith in his apology statement on X.

It wasn't long ago that we saw LeBron James confront the ESPN host about his comments on Bronny James. March truly appears to have been a rough month for the controversial host.

While one would expect anyone in Stephen A. Smith's position to lay low after this series of errors, it would be quite uncharacteristic for the 'First Take' host to take that route. Let's just hope that he doesn't make any more blunders in the next few days.

