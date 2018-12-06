Stephen A. Smith says Markelle Fultz is the biggest bust in NBA history

Stephen A. Smith has not been impressed with Fultz

Philadelphia 76ers guard, Markelle Fultz, was yesterday ruled out for 3-6 weeks due to an injury that that was restricting motion in his shoulder and elbow. This was the latest setback in Fultz's young career, as the number 2017 one pick played in just 14 games last season.

While responding to Fultz's latest setback, ESPN analyst, Stephen A. Smith, expressed his belief that the 76er is possibly the biggest bust in NBA history. Smith told First Take:

Right now it appears to be the biggest bust in NBA history. I don't recall even with Kwame Brown or Michael Olowokandi and others, I don't recall a number one pick in the NBA being this bad.

Fultz has struggled with injuries during his time in the league and last season finished the season averaging 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. Despite the youngster's well-documented injury issues, Stephen A. Smith went on to suggest that Fultz's problems go much further than the shoulder injury that is currently keeping him sidelined.

Im telling you it is not just about that (Fultz's shoulder injury), this man has some personal demons that are none of our business... but I will tell you it is not just about his shoulder

While Stephen A. Smith labelling Fultz as the biggest bust in NBA history may be premature, the player will have a tough time in trying to get rid of his current tag of being one of the worst picks in NBA history. Nevertheless, fans from around the NBA will be hoping that Fultz can prove Smith wrong once he returns.

